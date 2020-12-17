Ravens, Browns Celebrate Great Game With Hint Toward Rematch

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns played one of the classic Monday Night Football games in history this week, and fans could likely tell it would end up that way as they were watching the epic play out at home.

Interestingly enough, they weren’t alone. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh and Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski also felt as if they had played a fantastic game. According to Harbaugh, it was one of the greats in NFL history. NFL Films captured some of the interactions on the field after the game between the teams, and it’s clear the players and coaches all had a great feeling about the contest they had just competed in.

"That's one of the greatest games in history right there." Postgame reactions from the game of the year. 🔊

The clip starts with a meeting between Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield where the duo exchange pleasantries. Mayfield then tells Jackson he needs his phone number because he keeps changing it, to Jackson’s laughter. When Harbaugh and Stefanski meet, the duo complement each other on their respective teams, Harbaugh makes the proclamation about it being one of the best games in NFL history and then hints at a possible playoff rematch.

Obviously, if that happened, everyone would be rooting for the game to be as exciting the second time around.

Ravens-Browns Might Be Best Monday Night Game Ever

While the game might not exactly be remembered as one of the best in NFL history, it’s certain that it will be thought of as one of the most exciting Monday Night Football games of all-time. The way the game went, with lead changes and the teams trading touchdowns as well as exciting plays, will certainly help it get remembered as one of the most exciting contests the show has had to offer in a long time, and perhaps easily the most exciting Monday Night Football game ever aired on ESPN.

Lamar Jackson’s Incredible Touchdown

Early against the Browns, Jackson used his legs to run all over the defense. With 124 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns early in the third quarter, Jackson already had the record for rushing on Monday Night Football. His legend grew in a big way in the fourth, however.

While cramps were overtaking his body, the Ravens were falling behind and looking in danger of losing a vital game. An injury to Trace McSorley helped buy Jackson some time, and he was able to come back just in time to fire a touchdown pass to reclaim the lead.

Cleveland tied the game, but Jackson methodically led Baltimore back down the field for the game winning 55 yard field goal. A safety was the cherry on top, and the Ravens ran off with a significant and thrilling 47-42 win.

Considering everything, this was perhaps Jackson’s signature moment in the NFL. Against all odds on a night when he was clearly feeling it in a season where his offense just hasn’t clicked consistently, the quarterback rallied his team for a clutch win they needed badly.

A moment like that certainly will elevate the game historically in the future. How far is anyone’s guess.

