Ex-Ravens Super Bowl Champ Returns to Baltimore in New Role

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cary Williams has returned to the team as a coaching intern, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, bringing the Super Bowl XLVII winner back to Baltimore.

Williams is the latest former Raven to join John Harbaugh’s coaching staff this year along with Zach Orr, Anthony Levine and Sam Koch. Orr was previously an outside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Levine and Koch both took positions in Baltimore after retiring during the offseason.

Williams will likely focus on the Ravens’ defensive back play given his experience at cornerback. Though he’s starting as an intern, it’s possible for him to move up the ranks in Baltimore. Both Orr and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald got their coaching starts in Baltimore, Orr as a defensive analyst after he retired in 2017 and Macdonald as an intern in 2014.

The Ravens haven’t released any details about Williams’ internship, but expect more interest in his role if he stays with the team throughout the 2022 season.

Williams’ History in Baltimore

Williams played for the Ravens from 2009 to 2013 after a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He mostly played special teams during his first year in Baltimore before being suspended for the first two games of the 2010 season for unspecified violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

A standout preseason still earned Williams a roster spot as a core special teams contributor – a recurring pattern under John Harbaugh – and he eventually earned a starter cornerback role the next season. He started all 16 games for the Ravens in 2011 and repeated the feat in 2012, racking up a career-high four interceptions in the regular season. He was a crucial defender in Baltimore’s run to Super Bowl XLVII, playing all but three snaps on defense in the postseason and recording six passes defended and two interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick of Tom Brady that sealed the AFC Championship Game.

Happy 36th Birthday to Cary Williams. Enjoy him putting the icing on the cake to send the Ravens to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/XxvAAbRcbl — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) December 23, 2020

Williams’ strong season earned him a three-year deal from the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded five interceptions in 2013 and 2014 before being released in 2015. He signed another three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks but was cut before the end of his first season. He briefly signed with Washington in 2016, but could not hang onto a roster spot. After little interest from the NFL for a few years, Williams retired as a Raven in 2019.

Other Ravens Could Return As Coaches

The Ravens have four ex-players on their coaching staff, and they could add even more in the future.

All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters was frequently seen coaching up his teammates on the sideline last season while recovering from a torn ACL. He even called the plays for the defense during one of the Ravens’ preseason contests. Peters’ ability to recognize opposing route combinations and anticipate passes has made him a ballhawk in the NFL, and it could translate to a coaching career.

Veteran linebacker Josh Bynes has been mentioned as a potential future coach after multiple successful stints in Baltimore, including last year’s stabilization of the middle of the defense.