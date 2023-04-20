Charles Barkley Fires Warning to Lamar Jackson Over Ravens Contract

Lamar Jackson is playing a dangerous game holding out for a fully guaranteed contract from the Baltimore Ravens. That’s the view of former NBA MVP Charles Barkley, who has warned Jackson “you’re going to get burnt” by the NFL “business model” that doesn’t want the deal the Cleveland Browns handed to Deshaun Watson last offseason to become the norm.

Barkley offered his words of caution during an interview with ESPN Cleveland, “Lamar, you’re playing with fire, brother. You’re going to get burnt. These dudes, they’re all billionaires. They’re not going to let you screw up their business model. You gotta take the best deal.”

Jackson saw Watson get paid $230 million up front as part of a contract rubber-stamped for five years. Ex-Phoenix Suns star Barkley believes the precedent the Browns set is something the league’s owners won’t repeat for Jackson or anybody else, “I know what they’re saying behind the scenes. They’re like, if you give this guy guaranteed money, I’m going to have to give (Justin) Herbert guaranteed money, I’m going to have to give (Joe) Burrow guaranteed money.”

It’s a strong argument that maybe explains why there’s been no interest in Jackson, despite the Ravens applying the non-exclusive franchise tag earlier this offseason. The tag allows Jackson to field offers from other teams, leaving the Ravens in line to receive two first-round draft picks if they decline to match any proposal their franchise quarterback accepted.

An absence of offers is bizarre given Jackson’s awesome natural talent. Yet, the sound of silence from around the league isn’t quite so deafening when it’s explained by Jackson’s desire for fully guaranteed cash.

All Roads Leading Back to the Ravens

That desire isn’t likely to be met by any team. The Philadelphia Eagles proved as much when they gave Jalen Hurts a deal worth $255 million in total, but with $179.3 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter’s colleague Jamison Hensley reported the Ravens offered Jackson “very similar” terms last September.

Jalen Hurts' 5-year contract extension with the Eagles looks very similar to the offer that Lamar Jackson turned down in September (which was reported by @AdamSchefter and @mortreport): Total value

Hurts: $255M

Jackson: $250M Guaranteed for injury

Hurts: $179.3M

Jackson: $175M — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 17, 2023

Jackson held firm then, but the landscape has changed significantly since. Not only did Hurts not get a Watson-level deal, but the Ravens haven’t shown a willingness to breach that threshold.

Instead, general manager Eric DeCosta has been content to leave Jackson on the tag and trust no offers are forthcoming. DeCosta’s gamble has paid off so far, and it’s beginning to look like Jackson has little choice but to compromise and eventually sign a long-term contract to stay at M&T Bank Stadium.

The compromise needn’t be a bitter pill for Jackson to swallow. Not when the Ravens have shown they’re prepared to go all-in on improving the talent around him.

Ravens Transforming Lamar Jackson’s Supporting Cast

Handing a lucrative one-year deal to Odell Beckham Jr. proved the Ravens are prepared to pay a premium to bolster Jackson’s supporting cast. Beckham is 30 and missed all of last season recovering from tearing his left ACL for the second time in his career, but his core talent will make Jackson a better quarterback.

The Ravens know Beckham is worth the risk, but that knowledge doesn’t mean they’re done putting new weapons at the disposal of their QB1. Aside from signing Beckham, DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh are said to be fans of the wide receiver class in the 2023 NFL draft, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Zrebiec noted how DeCosta commented, “we see a multitude of guys that could go in the first couple rounds. It’s a great opportunity for us.” DeCosta’s sentiments echoed when “Harbaugh vowed at the recent NFL owners meetings that the Ravens would be taking at least one receiver.”

Those proclamations put the Ravens firmly in the running for this year’s top rookie pass-catchers. Prospects like Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnston, Jalin Hyatt and Josh Downs should all be on the team’s radar.

The Ravens have already met with Flowers, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti.

BC WR Zay Flowers is on his way to Baltimore for a pre-draft visit with the #Ravens tomorrow — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) April 16, 2023

Putting one of the best receivers in this draft alongside OBJ and Nelson Agholor, acquired from the New England Patriots in free agency, would give Jackson’s supporting cast a much-needed new look.

Combining that trio with Rashod Bateman and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews can let offensive coordinator Todd Monken craft a more expansive scheme. Better weapons and more creative concepts will give Jackson a stronger chance to reach his championship-level ceiling.

That ought to be enough to convince No. 8 to stay where he’s wanted, even if it means having to relent on his desire for fully guaranteed terms.