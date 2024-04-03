Ravens’ Former 2nd-Round Pick Visited With AFC Rival Chiefs

With the major free agents off the market with old or new homes, teams are turning to the secondary market for depth pieces. The Baltimore Ravens former running back J.K. Dobbins is one of those secondary players and he made an interesting visit with AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, April 2, “Free-agent RB JK Dobbins is currently in Kansas City on a visit with the Chiefs per his agency LAA Sports & Entertainment The former Ravens starting running back ‘is expected to have a home very soon.'”

However, Dobbins is coming off a major injury in 2023 where he tore his Achilles in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. The Ravens signed Derrick Henry at the beginning of free agency and have Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill on the roster as well, so the chances of a reunion were limited.

Former teammate and current Chief, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown got in on the action on X trying to recruit Dobbins to join him in Kansas City. He posted, “@Jkdobbins22 Think Diamonds.”

The two were teammates for two years in Baltimore, including Dobbins strong rookie year.

Dobbins joining the Chiefs would be a punch to the gut for Ravens fans as Baltimore fell to Kansas City in the AFC conference championship game in the 23-24 season.

J.K. Dobbins Looking to Show Talent Is Still There

Dobbins is only 25 years old and could still have plenty of gas left in the tank. The former 2020 second round pick started his career off strong as a rookie.

Dobbins came into the league blazing hot and put up 805 rushing yards, a career high, and 9 touchdowns. Only QB Lamar Jackson rushed for more yards than Dobbins his rookie season.

The ceiling and expectations were through the roof for the RB heading into the second season, but everything began to fall apart.

Sarah Ellison, host of “The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast,” posted, “2021, [Dobbins] missed full season after tearing ACL, LCL, meniscus & hamstring in preseason.”

Dobbins was only able to play 8 games during the 2022 season as we again hampered by an injury that limited his ability to get on the field.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on Tuesday, March 26, “Dr. Neal ElAttrache wrote in a letter to select teams today, noting Dobbins looks “outstanding” coming off a torn Achilles.” Dobbins was also noted as being “cleared for football activities.”

When he is able to play, Dobbins has averaged 5.8 yards per attempt. He will be looking to rebuild his value heading into the 2024 season.

Super Bowl Champs Looking to Get Even Deeper

The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowls and appear to be building an even stronger offense than they had in 2023. They added the aforementioned Brown to their WR room and are now looking to upgrade the running back corps.

Former seventh round pick Isiah Pacheco is the incumbent starting running back but the back-up position could be up for grabs.

On Tuesday, April 2, the Chiefs brought back RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a 1-year deal according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Meirov posted, “The #Chiefs are re-signing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, bringing him back to Kansas City for a fifth season, per multiple reports. Kansas City has JK Dobbins in the building today, too.”

Edwards-Helaire was the starter for a couple of seasons but has seemed to have fallen out of favor since Pacheco burst on to the scene.

Dobbins could look to compete for the reserve position which would allow him to re-establish his value, play behind a strong line and compete for a Super Bowl.