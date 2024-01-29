Chiefs Lineman Trolls Ravens All-Pro in NSFW Rant After AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens’ pursuit of their first Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson under center came to a disappointing end in the AFC Championship Game.

Even with home-field advantage, the NFL’s best defense, and a QB that is expected to take home the MVP award, the Ravens fell as favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ defense dominated the matchup, holding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense to just 10 points.

However, it is somebody on the other side of the ball that decided to rub salt in the wound after the game.

Chiefs tackle Donovan Smith took to social media to troll one of the Ravens’ best players.

Smith went on a NSFW rant on Instagram Live (via Dante Jones) after the game, trolling Ravens All-Pro Roquan Smith.

The Chiefs’ lineman spotted the Ravens’ linebacker on a television in the locker room and shouted, “Oh look, he’s sad! Look at his sad (expletive)! He’s sad. He’s sad. (Expletive) sad. Talkin all that (expletive).”

The Wrong Guy to Troll

There are plenty of people involved with the Baltimore Ravens who are deserving of criticism in the aftermath of the AFC Championship Game loss.

Lamar Jackson struggled. The coaches made the questionable decision not to utilize the run game. Zay Flowers had a bad penalty and then a fumble as the Ravens attempted to make the comeback.

Smith wasn’t one of the people who should be getting trolled after the game. He lived up to his All-Pro billing against the Chiefs.

The Ravens linebacker had 16 total tackles in the game and also had a hit on Patrick Mahomes.

The defense as a whole deserves little of the blame for the loss. They surrendered just 17 points to the reigning MVP. They bailed the offense out after a fumble in the first half set the Chiefs up with great field position.

They even got them the ball back twice after deflating turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Smith may have been sad after the game despite his performance, but he’ll be feeling something different when these two teams meet next season thanks to this video.

Adding More Fuel for the Ravens

During the press conference that the Chiefs’ tackle was watching, the All-Pro Ravens linebacker was talking about how much it hurts to get that close to the Super Bowl only to come up short.

He also added that you have to let the loss add fuel for the following season (via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley).

https://x.com/jamisonhensley/status/1751753510192824822?s=20

The Ravens should have no problem finding fuel for next season after this video.

They already know that they’ll have to travel to Kansas City for a matchup during the regular season and both teams will be hoping to find themselves back in the AFC Championship.

The Ravens have struggled against the Chiefs during Jackson’s career. They’re now 1-4 with him facing off against Mahomes.

Baltimore will be hoping to change that record in a big way next season and will have plenty to say if it they get it done.