Ravens WR Zay Flowers Responds to Division Rival Bengals’ Fan

It might be the offseason but that does not stop division rivalries from continuing to ferment on X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, it seems that Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers is getting involved in the back-and-forth with a fan of their division rival the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals’ fan, Dre WHO DEY, posted on Saturday, April 13, “Saw Zay Flowers Yesterday at Coachella i had to let him know we bussin yall ass this year [crying face emoji].

Well, it appears the interaction may have not happened exactly that way as the Ravens’ receiver responded, “Cap [crying face emoji] you said don’t do us bad!!”

Cap 😂 you said don’t do us bad!! — zay flowers (@ZayFlowers) April 13, 2024

The Bengals’ fan has yet to respond to the NFL receiver, but the tweet has over 37 thousand views and Ravens’ fans appear to be piling on their division rival.

The Ravens were the kings of the AFC North this year, finishing in first place at 13 and 4. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers finished in second and third respectively and were both playoff teams.

The Bengals were the only AFC North team that was not a playoff team, although they did finish above .500 at 9 and 8 without QB Joe Burrow for much of the season.

The AFC championship game has contained an AFC North team in the last three seasons with the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl in 2021-22. When Burrow is healthy the showdown between the two teams should be intense.

Ravens Swept the 2023 Season With the Bengals

Both the Bengals’ fan and Flowers posts had truth in them as when fully healthy the Bengals are one of the most formidable teams in the NFL. Yet, that did not stop the Ravens from sweeping the season series against the AFC North foe.

The first matchup between the teams occurred in Week 2, where Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had one of his best games of the season. Jackson was 24-33 for 237 yards, 2 passing touchdowns and 54 rushing yards.

The Ravens won 27-24, picking off Burrow and keeping him contained for most of the game. The second matchup between the teams was a lot more lopsided affair in Week 11.

The Ravens won 34-20 but both teams suffered major injuries. The Ravens lost TE Mark Andrews for the remainder of the season, while the Bengals lost Burrow to a hand injury.

Even prior to this season though the Bengals have struggled when playing the Ravens, specifically when Jackson suits up. Since Jackson took over in 2018, when he starts the game, he is 8 and 1 against the Bengals.

Cininnati has struggled to find answers for the two-time MVP and heading into 2024, with a possibly improved Ravens team, the struggles may continue for the foreseeable future.

Zay Flowers Will Look to Improve Against Bengals

Flowers had a breakout rookie season for the Ravens and by the end was the No. 1 receiver for Jackson. The Boston College product was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft with the expectation of learning alongside Odell Beckham.

Instead, Flowers ended up leading the Ravens in catches and yards with 77 and 858 receiving yards. The rookie added 5 receiving touchdowns, 56 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

However, in the two games against the Bengals he was kept mostly in check. During Week 2, he had four catches for 62 receiving yards and in Week 11, only 3 catches for 43 receiving yards.

Flowers will surely look to take the next step as sophomore and alpha in the Ravens receiving game heading into 2024.

Flowers will be looking for his first touchdown against an AFC North division rival entering the 2024 season.