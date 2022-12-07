Ravens Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to 53-Man Roster

After initially signing with the team on October 18, veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad has come to an end following the announcement of his signing to the active 53-man roster.

We have signed WR @DeSeanJackson10 to the 53-man roster.https://t.co/aHOdTJ5U5l — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2022

The Ravens used the third and last of Jackson’s standard elevations for the season in their Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. In limited action, the three-time Pro Bowler has proved that even at 36 years old, he still possesses blazing speed and can get behind opposing defenses.

He has recorded 100 receiving yards on five receptions in just 46 total offensive snaps in three games with his biggest play coming in Week 12 when he hauled in a 62-yard bomb from Lamar Jackson to flip the field and set up an eventual touchdown scoring drive.

Jackson reached 21.48 mph on the long play against the Jacksonville Jaguars which was the third-fastest speed in the NFL by any ball carrier this season. He is currently averaging 20 yards a catch and while the sample size has been limited, the dangerous vertical threat he presents is legit and will be leaned on down the stretch and into the postseason with second-year pro Rashod Bateman out for the season after undergoing foot surgery.

He can open up more space underneath and at the intermediate level for the Ravens’ other pass catchers as well as himself. Since some defensive backs will often get so worried about getting beat deep, they’ll give a large cushion in soft coverage which will allow him to run comeback routes just beyond the line to gain with little resistance until it’s too late.

DeSean Jackson made a DB breakdance with this throttle. The speed is still dangerous and he can still switch gears at 36… crazy. pic.twitter.com/xgUSDVzo13 — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) December 5, 2022

To make room for Jackson, the Ravens preemptively waived third-year wideout Binjimen Victor a day earlier on December 5, 2022. The team also has 2019 second-round speedster, Andy Isabella, and undrafted rookie Shemar Bridges at the receiver position on the practice squad who can provide more depth if and when needed moving forward.

Ravens Weapons Still Pale in Comparison to Other Contenders

As intriguing as the permanent promotion of Jackson to the 53-man roster as long as he stays healthy, he’s still not prime D-Jax. The absence of a Bateman who can threaten every level of the field and be both a possession receiver in addition to a consistent deep threat will continue to be sorely missed.

The Ravens’ offensive weapons, particularly at wide receiver, weren’t deep even before losing him. Now that he’s gone, the unit doesn’t exactly inspire confidence compared to the loaded arsenals at the disposal of the other top quarterbacks and offenses in the conference and around the league.

They need to look no further than the team tied with them for the top spot in the AFC North as a prime example of what having difference-making weapons at wide receiver can do for an offense.

In Week 13, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time this calendar year thanks in large part to the contributions of their plethora of weapons, especially at wideout. Their rivals have arguably the best receiver trio in the league with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Even though none of them went over 100 receiving in their last game, they each made clutch plays to put their team ahead and ice the game over an elite opponent.

There’s also the dangerous duos of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with the Miami Dolphins, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis with the Buffalo Bills, the collection of gifted role players with the Chiefs, and even the New York Jets have an underrated yet ascending trio of Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, and Elijah Moore.

Even if they were to make it out of the AFC gauntlet to the Superbowl, the NFC’s top teams are loaded with offensive skill weapons as well. The Superbowl favorite Philadelphia Eagles have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Minnesota Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Adan Thielen, the Seattle Seahawks have Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, and the San Fransico 49ers have Deebo Samuels and Brandon Aiyuk.

While they are more than likely going to make the playoffs given their soft schedule down the stretch, the Ravens’ offense as currently constructed and performing as of late doesn’t look like one that can go blow for blow with one of the heavy-hitting offensive teams if their defense has a bad game or even half.

There’s still time to turn it around but it will require multiple players to step up, consistently execute, and perform well above expectations which are, understandably not high at the moment.

Ravens vs. Browns Week 15 Matchup Flexed to Saturday

The date and time for the second meeting between the Ravens and Cleveland Browns have been set and will be played on Saturday, December 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio and will be broadcasted nationally on the NFL Network.

Our game at Cleveland will be Saturday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. on WBAL and NFL Network❗️ pic.twitter.com/h616Utd7Ft — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2022

This will be likely the final meeting between the two AFC North foes as the Browns are unlikely to make the postseason although they have yet to be officially or mathematically eliminated. The first matchup took place in Baltimore back in Week 7 and the Ravens won decisively 23-20 at M&T Bank Stadium.

It marked the return of veteran pass rusher Justin Houston to the lineup after missing three games with a groin injury and the 2022 debut of running back Gus ‘The Bus’ Edwards after he missed all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

Both players played integral roles in propelling the team to victory with Edwards finishing as the leading rusher with 66 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns while Houston recorded a pair of sacks including one that resulted in a forced fumble.

The Ravens may or may not have Jackson back under center for this game as he is projected to miss between 1-3 weeks with a reported sprained PCL. If he can’t play, third-year pro Tyler Huntley will start in his place and likely be making his second straight and the sixth of his career.

The Browns, on the other hand, will have their franchise quarterback in the starting lineup as Deshaun Watson was recently reinstated after serving an 11-game suspension stemming from multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. Journeyman backup Jacoby Brissett was the starter in the first game and had a solid performance going 22-of-27 for 258 passing yards and finishing with a passer rating of 106.5 according to Pro Football Reference.