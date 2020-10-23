Ravens ‘Should Land’ Veteran Pro Bowl Wideout: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have already fortified their defense with a big move, and the next shoe to drop could come with designs of helping their offense for the second half run.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant could sign with the Ravens practice squad soon. The deal will be contingent on Bryant passing a physical, but given the team already knows Bryant from his previous workouts, the process could be a formality and be finished fast.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

If Bryant does join the practice squad, he could take some time getting acclimated to the Ravens before hopping up to the roster eventually. It would allow him time to learn the offense and ease into the role for the rest of the 2020 season.

All told, the specter of the Ravens adding Bryant is interesting. He’s been out of the league for a few seasons, but could have been recharging his batteries in the meantime. He could give the team the deep threat they’ve been lacking at times this season on the field to help the offense over the top.

Ravens ‘Not in’ on Antonio Brown

On the other hand, the Ravens have little interest in perhaps getting in the market for one of the most coveted free agent wideouts on the market this season. Antonio Brown, who spent the offseason flirting with the Ravens during workout periods, isn’t likely to be looked at according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Per my understanding, it doesn't look like the #Ravens are going to be in on bringing in WR Antonio Brown, at this time, I'm told, however keep an eye on WR Dez Bryant potentially joining Baltimore's practice squad. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 22, 2020

Many had wondered if Brown might also be a slam dunk to join the Ravens given his cousin Marquise Brown is on the team and the duo has trained in the offseason along with Lamar Jackson regularly. Brown does bring baggage, though, and while there’s no mention of that as it relates to his potential signing, it’s clear that the Ravens possibly took this into account when they elected to look in Dez Bryant’s direction. Bryant comes with far less baggage even though he’s a bit older.

At this moment, it sounds as if Brown could be a better fit in Seattle.

Dez Bryant Stats

What will Bryant bring to the Ravens? There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with Dallas, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but has remained interested in coming back again ever since.

As of these new reports, it looks as if the Ravens will be adding Bryant eventually and he could make it to the roster in due time.

READ NEXT: Former NFL Coach Makes Bold Claim About AFC North Wiinner