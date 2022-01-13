Ex-Pro Bowl Ravens Safety Unretires to Chase Super Bowl With Former Team

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle has emerged from retirement to sign with his last NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams, for a tough playoff run in a competitive NFC.

The signing, which was first announced by Weddle’s agent, David Canter, sees Weddle reunite with Rams head coach Sean McVay after the veteran safety started all 16 games for the Rams in 2019, finishing the season with the second-most tackles on the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport linked Weddle’s signing to an injury to Rams starting safety and leading tackler, Jordan Fuller, who hurt his ankle during the Rams’ regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiury.

Thiury also reported on January 13 that the Rams’ other starting safety, Taylor Rapp, remains in concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against the 49ers.

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey posted his approval of the signing on Twitter, indicating that he’s ready to reunite with Weddle after playing just one season with him in 2019.

My brother forreal❕ let’s get it EDub 😈 pic.twitter.com/Y1CSwxRTbg — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2022

Ravens fans also expressed their excitement at Weddle’s reentry into the NFL, especially since it comes with a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the Rams. Weddle appeared in the postseason five times in his career, including in 2018 with the Ravens, but he has never played in a Super Bowl in his 13 years in the NFL.

Eric Weddle signing with Rams with an opportunity to get a ring LETS GOOOOOO WEDDLE😈 pic.twitter.com/j6aMTUAs2u — RavensFlock20 (@Bateman_Szn12) January 12, 2022

Weddle Reverses Retirement After 2 Years

Weddle’s sudden reemergence into the NFL comes 23 months after he announced his retirement in February 2020 after stints with the then-San Diego Chargers, Ravens and Rams.

Among Weddle’s career accomplishment are six Pro Bowl selections, three of which came in consecutive seasons with the Ravens. In fact, Weddle earned a Pro Bowl nod in every season he spent in Baltimore before his March 2019 release.

Weddle was such a reliable player for the Ravens that he has been mentioned as a candidate to return to Baltimore multiple times since his retirement.

He was reportedly “open to a comeback under the right scenario, including if the Ravens needed him,” during the 2020 season, in which the Ravens were decimated by COVID-19 cases.

Some Ravens fans also called for Weddle to come out of retirement this season to reinforce a badly depleted Baltimore secondary, though there were no reports of any discussions of a reunion between Weddle and the Ravens in 2021.

Rams Sign Another Ex-Ravens DB

The Rams also signed another former Raven on January 12: defensive back Blake Countess, who was last on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Countess arrived in Baltimore at the beginning of December, shortly after a season-ending injury to undrafted rookie safety Ar’Darius Washington. The Ravens were also dealing with several week-to-week injuries and COVID-19 cases in their secondary at the time.

However, Countess never made an appearance in a Ravens uniform, while Robert Jackson, who was signed at the same time, ended up playing five games in Baltimore.

Countess’ signing is likely to provide further depth for the Rams secondary and special teams if Rapp cannot clear concussion protocol before the Rams’ January 17 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.