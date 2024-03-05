Ravens Expected to Host Record-Breaking WR for Top 30 Visit

The Baltimore Ravens made some big moves during the 2023 NFL offseason to try and improve their passing game.

They changed offensive coordinators.

They selected Zay Flowers in the first round of last year’s draft.

The team even took a chance by giving Odell Beckham Jr. an expensive one-year deal in his first season back from a torn ACL.

This offseason, it looks like they’re at least considering making another big move to upgrade their passing attack.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Ravens are expected to host former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a Top 30 visit in the coming days.

A Record-Breaking Combine for Worthy

Worthy already had plenty working for his draft stock before the NFL Combine.

He had been productive throughout his college career. He had 62 catches for 981 yards as a freshman.

He had an even bigger year as a junior in 2023. He made 75 catches for 1049 yards as part of a Texas squad that made it to the College Football Playoff.

He’s also an early entrant in the draft.

Then he went and really boosted his draft stock at the combine.

Worthy crushed his competition in this year’s 40-yard dash. He ran it more than a tenth of a second faster than any other receiver in his draft class.

He also snuck past John Ross’ record for the fastest 40 time in NFL Combine history.

That wasn’t the only event where he impressed.

Worthy also led this year’s receivers in the 10-yard split and he finished in the top 5 at his position in both the vertical jump and broad jump.

His performance may have been enough for him to secure a spot in the first round of the 2024 draft.

The Ravens are one team that could grab him at the back end of the round and he could give the team something they were missing in 2023.

Fit With the Ravens

The Ravens are kind of an interesting team when it comes to their need at wide receiver.

They appear to be set at WR1 after a strong rookie season fromFlowers. They also have an elite pass catcher at tight end in Mark Andrews.

It makes it so that landing another top tier option might not be a priority in Baltimore this offseason.

Still, they do will an opening for a WR2 if they don’t bring Beckham Jr. back and Worthy would give them something they don’t have.

He’d give them a receiver that could consistently stretch opposing defenses.

Last season, Andrews averaged 12.1 yards per catch and Flowers averaged 11.1. That put both outside of the top 50 in the league.

Worthy averaged 14 yards per catch over the course of his college career and his absurd speed would make him a dangerous vertical threat on a team that already has two targets that attract plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

The Ravens could prioritize other positions where they have a greater need with their first rounder, but Worthy could be a good fit if the Ravens want a wide receiver at pick 30.