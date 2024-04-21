Ravens Pushed to Replace Geno Stone With Pro-Bowl Safety

Safety remains a pressing need for the Baltimore Ravens after Geno Stone joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 NFL free agency, but two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons could help.

The Ravens are urged to take Simmons off the market, if only for depth, by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder: “With Ar’Darius Washington moving to more of a nickel corner role and Geno Stone signing with the Bengals, the Ravens only have two safeties on the roster and need depth there at the very least. Simmons can provide that and gives the team a starting option who has 30 interceptions and 64 passes defended in his career.”

Former Denver Broncos standout Simmons would have the chance to be more than mere depth. He’s talented and versatile enough to get on the field often for new defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

Establishing a regular share of snaps between Simmons and incumbents Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams would keep the three-safety package a key part of Baltimore’s defense.

Justin Simmons Might Be Upgrade Over Geno Stone

At his best, Simmons is a ball hawk capable of owning the deep third of the field. He proved as much by snatching six interceptions to join a four-way tie atop the league’s charts in 2022.

The last of those picks came in the end zone to deny Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simmons still managed to grab three INTs, even during a down year with the Broncos in 2023. Although his numbers declined, the 30-year-old remained a capable presence in coverage by allowing only a 66.7 completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference.

While he’s usually more of a factor on the back end, Simmons does have useful experience playing in the box. He blitzed six times last season, registering a sack and a pressure.

The Ravens love to send their safeties after quarterbacks, so Simmons’ skill-set would make it easier to replace Stone.

Geno Stone Filled Vital Role

Although Hamilton and Williams are the primary names on the depth chart, Stone filled a vital and niche role. Namely, as a third safety who let the Ravens play nickel personnel in base situations.

Stone’s presence on the field allowed Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage. It also meant the Baltimore D’ had an extra player with a true nose for the football to defend the pass.

The latter became something of a speciality for Stone. He got his hands on seven passes, good for second-most in the league, behind only Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback DaRon Bland.

One of Stone’s best plays was this theft against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 2. Stone’s instinctive, football-savvy play was explained in detail by Benjamin Solak of The Ringer.

Contributions like this one are how the Ravens got above-expected value from 2020 seventh-round draft pick Stone. Finding another steal in the late rounds of this year’s draft is one way for the Ravens to replace Stone and shore up the safety position.

Another way would be to offer a team-friendly contract to a proven commodity like Simmons. General manager Eric DeCosta still has $9,126,781 to work with under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com.

That’s enough to sign Simmons, who’s good enough to defy his age and being released by the Broncos by proving he still has a lot left to offer.