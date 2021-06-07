Ravens Reach Key Extension With Veteran Running Back: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have drafted and developed well through the years, and a big part of their success can be traced to the fact that they rarely let such home-grown talents walk away.

Once again, the team showed just how committed they are to keeping solid talents around when they reached a reported two-year extension with running back Gus Edwards. The deal is said to be worth $10 million, and news of this agreement was first reported by Edwards’ agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The #Ravens and RFA RB Gus Edwards have reached a 2-year extension worth $10M, per agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

This offseason, the Ravens showed how serious they were about keeping Edwards, given they placed a second-round tender on him, deterring teams from making a play for him. Keeping Edwards with the team has been a big goal for the Ravens, and it’s nice to see the team making the move to secure him for the future. The Ravens have been one of the best rushing attacks in the league, and Edwards has been a big part of that. Leading into this offseason, many thought Edwards he should be a major target of teams across the league who want to bump up this production on the ground. Now, he’s sticking around.

Along with J.K. Dobbins, Edwards will be a huge part of the mix for the team. With Mark Ingram moving on this offseason, Dobbins around and Edwards, it appears as if the Ravens now know their backfield setup for the next few seasons.

Ravens Have Deep Running Back Room

Credit Edwards for sticking with the team and not wanting to move on given the fact that Dobbins is likely to be the unquestioned starter and key contributor for the foreseeable future. Perhaps Edwards sees himself as a complement to Dobbins and understands his role on the team if not embraces it. All of these questions will have to be sorted out soon, and it will be interesting to see if anyone takes a swing at trying to nab Edwards given his situation in Baltimore with the roster. There might not be a ton of touches to go around for the backfield, but this move likely ensures that Edwards is going to remain a huge part of the team’s rushing attack moving forward and will make a big case for more touches.

Edwards’ NFL Stats

Edwards has been a very productive member of the Ravens since 2018. He had rushed for 1,429 yards and 4 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into 2020. He hasn’t been nearly as prolific catching the ball as running the ball, with only 65 receiving yards as a member of the team. During 2020, Edwards rushed for 723 yards and 6 scores for the Ravens.

A former runner for Miami and Rutgers in college, Edwards has been a tough runner early in his time in the league and a player some might describe as a bowling ball to bring down. To that end, he figures to be an asset for the offense.

Now, Edwards will be sticking around in Baltimore for the next few years, which is certainly nice to see.

