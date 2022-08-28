Ravens Fans React to Poe Getting Carted Off: ‘How’s Our Mascot Depth?’

The Baltimore Ravens won a 23rd consecutive preseason game on Saturday evening, but they may have lost a key member of their marketing team to a serious knee injury.

Poe, the Ravens’ mascot, had to be carted off the field after he was dragged to the ground while carrying the ball for a youth football team that played at halftime of the August 27 Commanders-Ravens game.

Here’s the injury to the @Ravens mascot. Get well Poe! pic.twitter.com/ODTCanj6lu — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) August 28, 2022

“Poe had to be lifted into the cart by three people and had to have his left leg stabilized,” notes ESPN staff writer Jamison Hensley, adding that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walked onto the field to check on Poe, who remained in costume while being carted off to the locker room.

Notably, the start of the second half was delayed by Poe’s injury, “who laid on the field for nearly five minutes because many were unsure whether he was really injured, added Hensley. It was a backup Poe — a practice squad Poe, if you will — who filled in for the second half of the game.

Poe Has a ‘Possible Torn ACL’

Not surprisingly, Harbaugh was asked for an update on Poe’s condition after Baltimore’s 17-15 over Washington. Harbaugh was cavalier about what happened and said, “No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, I’m sure.”

INJURY UPDATE: #Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks Poe will be fine but there may be an MRI tomorrow. #RavensFlock @wjz @MarkWJZ pic.twitter.com/PRAn9m9BwN — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Darren M. Haynes, sports director for the CBS-TV affiliate in Washington, reported that Poe was seen by the veterinarian, er, Ravens team physician Dr. Andrew Tucker and that the exam revealed a possible torn ACL.

UPDATE: I'm told, Ravens mascot with possible torn ACL. He is seeing team doctor, Dr. Andrew Tucker, now. @wusa9 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/JU16sheF7B — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 28, 2022

Ravens Fans React to Poe’s Possibly Season-Ending Injury

Not surprisingly, countless Ravens fans took to Twitter to comment on the continuation of the team’s bad run of injury luck that peaked last year.

“It’s really incredible how injuries happen to this org. Not even the mascot is safe,” offered one fan, making reference to how the Ravens had 25 players go on injured reserve last season.

Its just so Ravens… its really incredible how injuries happen to this org. Not even the mascot is safe. — BK (@bk31th) August 28, 2022

“This is why you don’t play your starters during the preseason,” quipped another.

“He already made the team, why was he out there? Because of the winning streak?” said yet another.

SMH – he already made the team, why was he out there? Because of the winning streak? — Irie Ninja (@Leader_Ninja) August 28, 2022

The seemingly long-term injury also raised questions about who is available to take Poe’s place in the game day lineup.

“How’s our mascot depth?” has been a common refrain, causing fans to wonder whether it’s Edgar or Allan who is second on the depth chart.

Who’s #2 on the depth chart, Edgar or Allen? — Jonathan Szczepanski (@JPSzczepanski) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, another observer suggested that Poe wouldn’t have gotten injured if he was a bigger ball carrier and a much more physical runner:

WhAt Poe should have done pic.twitter.com/JVrtp505D3 — Dame Capone (@2Daymez) August 28, 2022

And Sam Fortier, who covers the Commanders for the Washington Post, suggested that the Ravens should tweet the following message as part of an injury update.

The Ravens should tweet the injury update for their mascot as “Apropoe of nothing:” — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 28, 2022

On a nicer note, Toro, the mascot for the Houston Texans, took to Twitter to wish Poe a speedy recovery.

All that said, the replacement Poe now has three weeks to practice and prepare for Baltimore’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins, which will take place on Sunday September 18 at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. ET).