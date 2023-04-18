Top Draft Prospect ‘Would Fit in Extremely Well’ With the Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrival can’t be the end of the Baltimore Ravens getting better at wide receiver. The process should continue in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, despite growing doubts about the quality of this year’s class at the position.

Those doubts aren’t shared by the Ravens, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He noted the Ravens “put little effort into disguising their interest in this year’s receiver class,” and how Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba “would fit in extremely well” because of “how much (Lamar) Jackson loves throwing inside the numbers.”

Smith-Njigba is widely considered the lone wideout with a first-round grade, per Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

One thing has become clear on calls around league past couple weeks: NFL isn’t nearly as high on this year’s WR class as media. Frequently seeing 4-5 wideouts in mocks. Have spoken to numerous teams that have only one first round grade at the position. That guy is JSN. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 10, 2023

That status means the Ravens would be taking a risk by waiting and hoping Smith-Njigba is still on the board for the 22nd-overall pick. Yet it’s not too much of a gamble, since “draft prognosticators believe there will be a run on receivers in the low 20s,” per Zrebiec.

Snagging Smith-Njigba, even if it requires trading up, would be a boost for Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta. Zrebiec noted how DeCosta is under “considerable pressure” to improve receivers around Jackson, who is still entering a contract year.

DeCosta’s history recruiting receivers isn’t exactly a source of comfort, but the Ravens have at least put in the work assessing this year’s contingent.

Favorite Draft Wideout Perfect for Ravens

Part of the work involves head coach John Harbaugh studying “40 different receivers on tape,” while DeCosta and “director of player personnel Joe Hortiz took turns touting the depth of the wide receiver class,” per Zrebiec.

The Ravens extended their work to scheduling a visit with Smith-Njigba, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a consensus first-rounder, has already had a Top 30 visit with the #Falcons, source said. Among the many he's scheduled to visit are the #Ravens, #Texans, #Bills and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

It makes sense to take a closer look at a receiver who is perfect for the Ravens. Smith-Njigba is in the sweet spot for a team needing a catch machine with solid size who can make big plays over the top and still be a safety valve for Jackson underneath.

At 6-foot and 197 pounds, Smith-Njigba isn’t lacking for any of those qualities. Not after averaging 15.4 yards per reception during three years with the Buckeyes, per Sports Reference.

Recurring hamstring injuries limited the 21-year-old to a mere three games and five catches as a senior, but interested teams will have poured over film of his Sophomore season. That’s when Smith-Njigba snagged 95 receptions for 1,606 yards.

Although his production was interrupted, Smith-Njigba isn’t short on confidence in his abilities, declaring himself “a top-5 player,” per Pro Football Focus.

That kind of bravado is common among all No. 1 receivers, and the Ravens still need one of those, even after welcoming Beckham into the fold.

Odell Beckham Jr. Deal Just Part of the Puzzle for Ravens

OBJ got a $13.835 million signing bonus to join the Ravens for a single season, so DeCosta was determined to add the 30-year-old alongside Jackson. Beckham’s presence should make Jackson happy enough to at least stick around and play on the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2023, but it won’t be enough to encourage Baltimore’s QB1 to sign up for the long haul.

Nor will the deal to acquire Nelson Agholor from the New England Patriots. Agholor can stretch the field, while Beckham can work at every level, a trait shared by Smith-Njigba.

JSN has a similar physical profile to 5-foot-11, 198-pound Beckham, so this pick would give the Ravens a potential successor should OBJ be one and done at M&T Bank Stadium. More importantly, selecting Smith-Njigba would give DeCosta another chance to make good on drafting a receiver in the first round.

He’s made the move twice before, but neither Rashod Bateman nor Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown justified their status. The latter was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during last year’s draft, while groin and foot injuries have limited Bateman to just nine starts in two years.

Pairing Smith-Njigba with Beckham might be enough to finally convince Jackson his best option is signing a lengthy contract to remain a Raven.