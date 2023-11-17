Ex-Ravens Super Bowl MVP Quarterback Joe Flacco Visiting With Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens last Super Bowl came during the 2012 season against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Joe Flacco was at the helm for the Super Bowl run making him a legend in Baltimore.

Well, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Flacco was brought in for a visit with the Ravens’ division rival the Cleveland Browns.

Rapoport reported on Friday, November 17, “The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them.”

The Browns lost their quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season following their 33-31 Week 10 win over the Ravens.

The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return. With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely. pic.twitter.com/93hx9LAsBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Watson has missed a few games this season with a shoulder injury that doctors warned could get worse. It appears his shoulder gave out during the game with the Ravens, though he was still able to lead them to a comeback.

The Browns are down to P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the QB position, so it makes sense that they are looking to add a veteran presence to the room.

The Browns have a Super Bowl caliber defense and are currently 6-3 in a wild card spot. They will not want to punt away their season with the loss of Watson.

According to Rapoport, “Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return.”

Joe Flacco Has Bounced Around Since Leaving the Ravens

Flacco last played for the Ravens in 2018, when Lamar Jackson took over halfway through the season after a 4-5 start.

Following his exit with the Ravens he joined the Denver Broncos, where he played in eight games going 2-6. Flacco only spent one year with the Broncos before moving on to his third and final team.

Flacco joined the New York Jets as a backup in 2020 and was part of the team until after the 2022 season. In three seasons Flacco played in 12 games (starting 9 of them) due to injuries to the starting quarterbacks.

The #Browns are working out veteran quarterback Joe Flacco today, per a league source. Flacco is 10-1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ceU2zHlJ05 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 17, 2023

Flacco went 1-8 as the Jets QB. His one win as a quarterback with the Jets was a miraculous Week 2 comeback against the Browns. He led the Jets to a two-touchdown comeback in the final five minutes of the game to win 31-30 stunning the Browns.

Flacco Will Always be a Ravens Legend

Flacco was drafted by the Ravens 18th overall in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft. He became an immediate starter for the Ravens leading them to a 11-5 record during the 2008 season.

Flacco led the Ravens for 11 seasons playing 163 games for them. He was an iron-man for the team only missing six games in 2015 before he was benched later in 2018.

Excluding the 2018 season, Flacco was only below .500 once as the Ravens quarterback. Flacco provided stability in a league with constant turnover.

Joe Flacco is apart of 2 of the worst Browns losses I have ever witnessed. Blocked FG return to beat us and the 13 point comeback in 80 seconds pic.twitter.com/rV6APN195W — Colton Steiner™ 🎙️ (@s_colton) November 17, 2023

Flacco leads the Ravens franchise in almost every statistical category. As a Raven, he threw for 38,245 yards, threw 212 touchdowns, started 163 games, 18 4th quarter comebacks, and 24 game winning drives.

He was able to compile a record of 96-67 as the Ravens QB in the regular season. Equally as important, Flacco was 10-5 in the playoffs, including the 4-0 run to the Super Bowl in 2012.

Flacco won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player that year, leading the Ravens to a 34-31 victory.