Analyst Slams High NFL Ranking for Ravens’ Coach John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh has been one of the NFL’s best coaches for a long time, and even has a Super Bowl title to his credit for his work with the Baltimore Ravens.

With that in mind, it stands to reason why many would consider Harbaugh to be one of the best coaches in the game. Certainly, Harbaugh is a top 10 boss if not top 5. But feathers in certain circles were ruffled when Harbaugh was referred to by CBS Sports analyst Jason La Canfora as the third-best coach in the league.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Recently, La Canfora revealed the ranking, and perhaps unsurprisingly, it came with a bit of backlash on the internet. NFL personalty Dov Kleiman was the first to blast the ranking, calling Harbaugh “way overrated” in the spot in a tweet on the matter.

Top 10 ranking of NFL head coaches via @CBSSports, agree with the list? I'm glad Sean McDermott got recognized, although Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores should be on the list as well. John Harbaugh is way overrated at 3. pic.twitter.com/XkOnehP7FZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 30, 2021

Harbaugh being called overrated is more than a bit curious given he has a Super Bowl title to his credit, multiple division titles, 11 playoff wins and a winning record in the league. That’s not something that every coach included on the list can boast, so it seems like a stretch to make that claim with him being one of the most-respected coaches the NFL has to offer at this point in his career.

All Harbaugh might need in the future to quiet down such complaints is another Super Bowl and more playoff success. If he finds that, it will be hard for anyone to debate his status as a top end coach in the NFL, even if the same could be said without him winning another title.

Where Harbaugh Should Rate Against NFL Coaches

Even though some folks may slam Kleiman for his take, the fact is, he could be right. Harbaugh is easily a top 10 coach in the game, and probably even a shoo-in for the top 5. Perhaps only Sean Payton and Pete Carroll have a case to be ahead of him from those on the list that was presented. Knowing this, it seems reasonable to pencil Harbaugh in at the 5 spot, moving him back just a few paces.

It might be more than a bit hyperbolic to say that Harbaugh is “way overrated” in the third position, however. Instead of proclaiming that, it makes more sense to say that he is only slightly overrated as it relates to this particular listing.

Harbaugh’s Ravens Tenure Successful

Harbaugh has been a great coach during his tenure with the Ravens. Even in spite of the playoff trouble the last few seasons, Harbaugh is 129-79 in the regular season during his NFL career, and has one Lombardi Trophy to his credit. He’s also gone 11-8 in the postseason during his career.

The Ravens have been better off for having Harbaugh as their coach through the years, and that remains true as he gets set to begin yet another season at the helm of the team.

No matter what anyone thinks of where Harbaugh is ranked, the Ravens are happy to have him as boss and know how important he is to their success in the future.

READ NEXT: Internet Explodes Over Low Lamar Jackson Rating