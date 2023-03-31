John Harbaugh Says Ravens Top RBs Could ‘Shock the World’ in 2023

Two years ago the Baltimore Ravens’ entire backfield was decimated by injuries as all three of the top running backs suffered season-ending injuries before the 2021 season opener. Justice Hill went down with a torn Achilles and both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards tore their ACLs within a week and a half of each other.

All three returned for the 2022 season but Hill was the only one that looked as good as new if not even better than his pre-injury form and recorded career-highs in rushing yards (262) and yards per carry (5.3) according to Pro Football Reference.

HUGE PLAY from @jhill21_ ❗️❗️ Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/kjuuDjv9vs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022

Dobbins sat out the first two weeks of the season and missed six games in the middle of the year after undergoing a knee scope but clearly wasn’t fully recovered even after undergoing the midseason procedure. Edwards didn’t make his debut until Week 7 and missed two games shortly after making his return due to a hamstring injury.

At the annual league meetings, head coach John Harbaugh talked about how excited he is to see both of them another year removed from major knee injuries that required “subsequent surgeries to clean out the cartilage” in their respective injured knees.

"I think those guys are going to come back and shock the world." Coach Harbaugh on J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards: pic.twitter.com/GIKz44Q3T7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 27, 2023

“They both told me what a difference that made,” he said on March 27, 2023. “I think those guys are going to be ready to shock the world. I think they’re going to come back and play great football.”

The last time they were both healthy was Dobbins’ rookie year and Edwards’ third season in the league back in 2020. They joined forces with then-reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to spearhead the most lethal rushing attack in the league.

Both players produced at highly efficient levels with Dobbins averaging (6.0) yards per carry and finishing second on the team in rushing yards and leading the team in rushing touchdowns (9) and Edwards averaging (5.0) yards per carry and recording his third straight season of over 700 rushing yards per Pro Football Reference.

Even though they weren’t quite themselves upon their initial returns last year, both of them showed consistent flashes of the difference-making weapons they can be when on the field. Dobbins still averaged 5.7 yards per carry, Edwards was once again at 5.0 and both rushed for over 400 yards despite playing in less than 10 games on a limited snap count for most of the year.

With both of them heading into the final year of their respective contracts, the Ravens will get the best out of their top two running backs who will be chomping at the bit not only to prove that they can return to pre-injury form but to surpass is it. They’ll both be playing for new deals to perhaps be the bell in Baltimore in 2024 and beyond.

Young Edge Rushers Stepping Up is ‘Critically Important’

Their running back tandem isn’t the only position pairing that they have high expectations for this year. Harbaugh also talked about how excited he and the rest of the team is to see the continued maturation of outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo who they selected in back-to-back years in the first two rounds of their respective drafts.

“For those two young outside backers to step up and be part of the mix is critically important,” he said. “We were talking about it, and they are excited. They are ready to roll, and I believe in those two guys.” Oweh was selected No. 31 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State and followed up a standout rookie campaign with a solid second season in which he came on strong towards the end of the year. Through two years, he has appeared in 32 games, made eight starts recorded 76 total tackles including 12 for a loss, 8 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection according to Pro Football Reference. .@DafeOweh 😤 Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/g0gHWLaOnh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022 Ojabo was projected to be a top 15 pick in last year’s draft before a torn Achilles he suffered at his Pro Day in late March caused him to fall out of the first round entirely and into the Ravens’ lap at No. 45 overall in the second round. He was able to recover in enough time to play in a handful of games late in his rookie season and recorded a strip-sack, a quarterback hit, and a solo tackle according to Pro Football Reference. FIRST SACK FOR OJABO AND GETS THE STRIP 👑 Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/ujhZ1zh8j4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 8, 2023