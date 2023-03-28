Ravens Remain Hopeful About Retaining Lamar Jackson Long-Term

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped the latest bombshell in his ongoing negotiations with the team that has become increasingly more public in the past few weeks when he posted a series of Tweets that revealed he requested a trade on March 2.

A letter to my Fans I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

After two years of keeping details private between the two parties only to be blindsided just as he sat down to meet with reporters at the annual league meeting, head coach John Harbaugh still spoke glowingly about the former unanimous league MVP and continued to reiterate how much he wants and believes that the two sides will get a long-term deal done.

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/5db148TdeA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 27, 2023

“I’m looking forward to a resolution,” he said on Monday, March 27, 2023. “I’m excited thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea and I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and am confident that it’s going to happen.”

When asked if he believes that Jackson will still be on the team and starting Week 1 of the 2023 season, Harbaugh paused briefly before saying “I do”. While he did also share that the team will be prepared with contingencies, the Super Bowl-winning coach doubled down on how excited he is to get back to work with his franchise signal-caller as they set out with hopes of helping him fulfill his draft day promise and bring a championship back to Baltimore.

“I’m pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “Can’t wait to get back on the grass and go to work and I’m confident that it’ll happen.”

The head coach wasn’t the only member of the team’s head brass that expressed and is painting a positive outlook on the ongoing situation with the most dynamic player in not only the franchise but league history. Team president Sashi Brown echoed similar optimistic sentiments.

Ravens team president Sashi Brown: “We love Lamar. We want Lamar back. We are committed to trying to get something done.” pic.twitter.com/44KjB7Lb6o — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 28, 2023

“We love Lamar. We want Lamar back,” Brown said. “We’ve seen the tweet today. We’ve been in good communication with him. These are hard circumstances … but we’re committed to trying to get something done”

Harbaugh Praises Jackson’s Negotiating Skills

While he probably doesn’t appreciate and approve of his quarterback’s methods of using social as a means of divulging information from their once-private negotiations in recent weeks, Harbaugh still went out of his way to say Jackson is handling the situation with class and praised his underrated business acumen.

“Lamar is a great guy and Lamar is doing a once job with negotiation and I think that needs to he said. “People need to understand that he’s doing a good job.”

He went on to refute the narrative that the relationship between Jackson and the team is fractured and simply boiled it down to the natural frustrations that come with the territory of working through deals as massive as this is going to end up resulting in.

“[General manager ]Eric [DeCosta] is doing a job,” Harbaugh said. “Eric is getting advice from Ozzie [Newsome] and from Steve [Bisciotti] and all of those things are being discussed.”

Ex-Ravens QB Turned ESPN Analyst Defends Jackson’s Tactics

Several sports media outlets and pundits, most notably Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, have been among Jackson’s biggest detractors when it comes to his continued refusal to hire an agent to aid in the efforts to either sign a long-term extension with the Ravens or help facilitate a trade to another team.

Former Ravens backup quarterback and mentor to Jackson turned TV analyst, Robert Griffin III, eloquently stated on a recent episode of ESPN’s ‘First Take’ that what his former protege is doing is opposing the longtime natural order of business and information dissemination in the league between legal representatives and teams for decades.

Lamar Jackson is fighting AGAINST THE MACHINE that is the NFL. pic.twitter.com/YO2fjiSUoo — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 24, 2023

“Everyone talks about how Lamar doesn’t have an agent and it’s hurting him,” Griffin said. “Not having an agent isn’t what’s stopping Lamar Jackson from getting this fully guaranteed contract. What’s preventing him from getting this fully-guaranteed deal is the fact that he is raging against the machine.”

He brought recent prime examples of prominent players negotiating market-setting or near top-of-the-market contracts that included the likes of left tackle Laremy Tunsil twice, inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, and cornerback Richard Sherman.

“What’s the machine? It’s agents, it’s NFL insiders,” Griffin said. “All of these guys, they don’t want their bottom line to be affected…By Lamar not having an agent and cutting them out, not having the direct ties to every NFL insider out there, cutting them out, he’s raging against that machine he’s not winning that battle right now.”

Jackson’s fellow Heisman trophy winner and former teammate went on to conclude his argument by sharing that he believes the two-time Pro Bowler is worthy of a fully-guaranteed contract. Griffin stated that his play and results on the field coupled with his exemplary character off of it are far superior to those of Deshaun Watson who got the first long-term fully guaranteed extension in league history last year from the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s not that he’s an outlier, it’s the fact that Lamar Jackson has accomplished more on the field and he has a much cleaner track record off the field,” he said.