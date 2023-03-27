John Harbaugh Reveals Ravens’ Response to Rashod Bateman’s Criticism

Lamar Jackson’s apparent discontent isn’t the only problem facing the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. Head coach John Harbaugh has also addressed how the franchise responded to criticism posted on twitter by wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who subsequently deleted the post after appearing to call out general manager Eric DeCosta.

Harbaugh spoke at the NFL’s annual owners meeting on Monday, March 27. Among other topics, Harbaugh revealed he spoke with Bateman about the critical tweet, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: “He’s in a great place with everything.”

John Harbaugh spoke to WR Rashod Bateman about his critical tweet. “He’s in a great place with everything,” Harbaugh said. Harbaugh said Bateman also spoke with GM Eric DeCosta. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 27, 2023

Bateman didn’t always appear to be “in a great place with everything.” Not when the player selected 27th overall in the 2021 NFL draft hit back at DeCosta on March 2.

The GM had spoken at the Scouting Combine about the Ravens’ longstanding struggles to scout and recruit marquee receivers. As a defense, DeCosta offered this defiant response, per Hensley: “If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. We’re going to keep swinging. There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We’ve never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it’s not for a lack of effort.”

Those words left Bateman stung, and the former Golden Gophers product pulled no punches when telling DeCosta how to fix the problem via social media: “How bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 …blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7. & keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason.”

Bateman erased his tweet, but he’d surely find plenty of supporters for the views he expressed, given how little the Ravens have gotten from their wideouts in recent years. Using first-round picks hasn’t solved the problem, although injuries have hardly helped Bateman’s progress.

Ravens Need Significant Leap From Rashod Bateman

Bateman’s most recent injury was a foot problem that required surgery and cut his second season short after just six games. He’d already lost the final five games of his rookie campaign to groin issues.

Fortunately, Bateman is “scheduled to start running in three weeks,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic:

Harbaugh said that both he and DeCosta have spoken to Bateman. Said Bateman is in good place. He’s scheduled to start running in three weeks. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 27, 2023

It’s a timely update and return because Bateman needs to quickly get up to speed with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system. Bateman’s previous reference to the Ravens and DeCosta needing to “blame the one you let do this,” could be read as a subtle jab to Monken’s predecessor Greg Roman.

The latter was well known for calling a run-heavy offense that lacked sophistication in its passing concepts. Monken will devise a more expansive strategy than Roman, but the new play-caller still needs his wideouts to take a significant leap forward.

Batemen is arguably best positioned to make strides because the 23-year-old possesses the raw physical tools to become a big-play threat in the right scheme. He’s averaged 15.1 yards per reception since entering the pros and showcased his flair for getting vertical on this 55-yard touchdown against the New York Jets from Week 1:

Of course, the significant point about this play was Bateman catching a pass thrown by Jackson. Repeating this connection in 2023 is beginning to look more and more unlikely.

Lamar Jackson Doubt Harms Wide Receiver Development

Jackson still doesn’t have a new contract and might be reluctant to play on the non-exclusive franchise tag this season, based on the quarterback revealing he requested a trade (h/t SportsCenter) on March 2:

Lamar Jackson's message to fans, letting them know he requested a trade on March 2. pic.twitter.com/D396y1qhMQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2023

It’s beginning to look like the right time for Jackson and the Ravens to part ways, but losing a franchise-level QB1 would only harm the development of receivers like Bateman. The Ravens would have to start over at football’s most important position, something that could lead to a stop-gap passer filling in for a season, or else waiting on a rookie to learn as he goes.

Ideally, the Ravens convince Jackson to stick around, at least for one more season, before equipping him with a go-to target from a draft class loaded at the position. Prospects like Boston College standout Zay Flowers and USC burner Jordan Addison would fit the bill with the 22nd-overall pick.

Putting Flowers or Addison into the lineup would give a healthy Bateman a better chance of seeing and exploiting more one-on-one coverage. It would also show DeCosta remains committed to doing all he can to get better a receiver, a commitment hardly showcased by signing Nelson Agholor on a one-year deal.