Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Goes Viral Again for Dance

John Harbaugh can’t stop dancing.

The 61-year-old Baltimore Ravens head coach busted out his locker room dance moves in celebration for the second time in three weeks after the team advanced to the AFC championship game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a show in the second half with three touchdowns – two on the ground and one through the air – while the Ravens defense held the Houston Texans to just 10 points and no offensive touchdowns.

John Harbaugh is an ELECTRIC dancer hahaha pic.twitter.com/PCN4BWdWPu — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 21, 2024

Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Ravens since 2008 and made the playoffs in 11 of his 16 NFL seasons. But, this year marks the first time the Ravens made it to the AFC title game since they won the Super Bowl in 2012. That momentous occasion meant Harbaugh had to break out his best choreography.

Here’s an extended versions from the Ravens’ official social media account:

The coaches got moves 😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/LDDU9OftJx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2024

As the above video shows, it all started with Ravens tight ends coach George Godsey. He got the party started, and Harbaugh extended it.

“George got us started, and we all got in there and danced, so I just want you to know it wasn’t just me,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “When the rhythm gets you, it gets you.”

Harbaugh No Stranger to Postgame Dancing

This isn’t the first time Harbaugh celebrated after a big moment.

When the Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC after a Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 31, Harbaugh went full Ted Lasso with his postgame dance moves.

HARBS GOING CRAZY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zfHyT8p4lP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2023

The Ravens won that one in impressive fashion, too, with Jackson throwing 5 touchdowns in the 56-19 win.

And, similarly to Saturday night, Harbaugh had comments on his dance performance after the game.

“While I was dancing, I thought it was pretty darn good. I thought I was smooth, rolling,” he said, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “Then my daughter showed it to me later on tape. The tape doesn’t lie. I was a little bit disappointed in the performance.”

Ravens Have Plenty of Reasons to Celebrate

Harbaugh’s moves notwithstanding, the Ravens are playing well enough to dance any way he wants to dance. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC after a dominating in the second half of the season. The Ravens won six of its past seven regular-season games, including huge wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins, on their way to the top seed and a first-round bye.

Jackson played at an MVP level during that stretch with 1,841 combined passing and rushing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions from Weeks 11-17. Against the Texans defense, Jackson tallied 152 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win.

The defense, meanwhile, kept the Texans’ potent offense off the board. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud managed just 175 scoreless passing yards a week after he threw for 274 yards and three passing touchdowns in the wild card round.

This also marked Harbaugh’s 12th playoff victory and first since 2020.

The AFC title game will be played in Baltimore, which’ll give Harbaugh another chance to celebrate in his own locker room. Who his opponent is will be decided Sunday night, though, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.