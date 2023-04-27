Patriots’ Starter Reacts to Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors

Lamar Jackson is still waiting on a new long-term contract from the Baltimore Ravens, but he’d be welcome with the New England Patriots. That’s according to Pats’ cornerback and two-time Super Bowl winner Jonathan Jones.

He told Josina Anderson’s The Crew podcast how “We’re always in the business of getting good players. That’s part of the game. You win with good players. The more good players you can have, the better your team’s gonna be. So, I don’t think we’re ever intentionally turning down good players.”

S2e40 #Pats CB Jonathan Jones: -Ready to face Aaron Rodgers? -Mac Jones ranking in the AFCE? -What about that report on Lamar Jackson, Meek Mill, & Kraft? Actor & Uber Eagles fan @MorrisChestnut is back w/ his foil #Cowboys reporter @clarencehilljr P: https://t.co/cb8zwjCsHH pic.twitter.com/WDHrkcWKY8 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 26, 2023

Jones’ words coming this close to the start of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday, April 27 will only fuel rumors about a possible trade involving Baltimore’s franchise quarterback. The Ravens are waiting on Jackson signing his non-exclusive franchise tag, but even if he did, the team could still acquire a pair of first-round picks.

That would only happen if a QB-needy team made Jackson an offer he accepted and the Ravens refused to match. The Patriots might be a team willing to discuss a deal with Jackson, amid rumors head coach Bill Belichick is at odds with current starter Mac Jones.

While the possibility is still alive, the Ravens should resist any offers for Jackson during the draft. Instead, general manager Eric DeCosta should focus on emerging from the league’s annual selection meeting with a few new weapons for No. 8.

Ravens Can Ignore Patriots Talk

Although talk about Jackson joining the Patriots hasn’t gone away, the Ravens can afford to ignore the chatter. That was the verdict offered by Jeff Howe of The Athletic in late-March, when he reported Jackson moving to Gillette Stadium is “just not going to happen.”

Howe spoke with an unnamed league source in response to Pats’ owner Robert Kraft revealing Meek Mill told him “Lamar Jackson wanted to come to New England,” per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted him three or four days ago saying Lamar Jackson wanted to come to New England. Kraft responded that would be Bill Belichick’s decision. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2023

Howe’s rebuttal of the rumor was doubled down on by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He declared “Jackson is not a 2023 consideration for the Patriots.”

Things could change if Jackson doesn’t sign a lengthy deal, plays on the tag this year and enters free agency in 2024, but that’s a tomorrow problem for the Ravens. It’s also not the Ravens’ problem the Patriots are having issues at football’s most important position, with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reporting “per a source with knowledge of the situation, Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason.”

Whatever Belichick thinks about Jones is the Patriots’ issue. The Ravens’ issue is to encourage Jackson to finally sign on the dotted line.

It’s a process DeCosta started in earnest by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but the work must continue during the draft.

Ravens Can Help Lamar Jackson in Draft

Signing OBJ and former Pats’ wideout Nelson Agholor are steps in the right direction, but selecting a dynamic pass-catcher from the collegiate ranks wouldn’t hurt. Fortunately, the Ravens can choose from a host of options.

One of those is USC star Jordan Addison, the pick favored by Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens beat writer for The Athletic. Addison averaged 14.3 yards per reception and caught 29 touchdowns during his college career, including this one against Stanford, per ESPN College Football.

JORDAN ADDISON GOES THE DISTANCE 😱 pic.twitter.com/sh62Bcomdl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022

Putting Addison into Jackson’s supporting cast would give the latter a true vertical playmaker while Beckham and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews work underneath. It’s a potentially explosive trio, but Addison isn’t the only prominent receiver the Ravens should consider in this draft.

There’s also TCU’s Quentin Johnston, who would be another deep threat on the outside for Jackson, according to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso. The Ravens need somebody capable of taking the top off of defenses after mustering just 33 completions of 20-plus yards last season, the second-fewest in the league, ahead of only the New York Giants.

DeCosta has other needs to address headed into the draft, like cornerback and edge-rusher, but selecting a receiver would have a bigger impact. Along with the signing of Beckham, it would send a clear signal to Jackson the Ravens are serious about giving him what he needs to develop as a passer and deliver a championship.

Having the means to do both should encourage Jackson to relent and agree fresh terms once the dust has settled following the draft.