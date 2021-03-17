Ravens Strike Trade With AFC Rival for Young Tight End: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have been in need of help at tight end dramatically in the last few seasons minus the production they get from Mark Andrews, and are going to be taking another stab at trying to rectify the position.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are dealing a conditional pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for tight end Josh Oliver. Oliver is a former third-round pick who has spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars.

The #Jaguars are trading TE Josh Oliver to the #Ravens for a conditional draft pick, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Last season, Andrews was a one man show for the Ravens, so getting someone else into the mix has been a goal of the team for a long time. Oliver doesn’t have much NFL production to boast at this point, but he did miss time in 2020 with a broken foot.

Obviously, the Ravens are hoping that Oliver can come in and be the answer for depth at the spot.

Oliver’s Stats and Highlights

Out of San Jose State, Oliver was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and one of the top pass catching tight ends on the market. With 1,067 yards and 7 touchdowns in college, Oliver’s production wasn’t all-worldly, but it was enough to get him on the radar of NFL teams thanks to his size. After coming into the league, Oliver hasn’t done much, going for 15 yards, but he should get a much bigger chance to prove himself in a new offense in Baltimore come the 2021 season. The Ravens are looking for pass catchers for Lamar Jackson, so this could be a good trade for Oliver.

In college, Oliver showed a knack for making big plays in the passing game.

Josh Oliver San Jose State Football Highlights – 2018 Season | StadiumSan Jose State tight end Josh Oliver's highlights from the 2018 football season. Oliver recorded 56 receptions for 709 yards and four touchdowns this year. Check out his full season highlights with the Spartans in 2018. SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/channel/UCw4dyfv39tfR77pkCtS4iaw Visit the Stadium website: watchstadium.com Follow Stadium on Twitter: twitter.com/watchstadium Like Stadium on Facebook: facebook.com/watchstadium Follow Stadium on Instagram: instagram.com/WatchStadium 2019-03-24T20:18:49Z

Though Oliver hasn’t done much, he has a chance to put up big numbers in Baltimore’s scheme.

Ravens Offseason Update

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as folks have hinted before the offseason. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker or pass rusher could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

The team managed to have one of the best NFL Drafts in the league last season, so that lends to the notion they might be able to get things done in April while also making a few well-placed buys within free agency. It might not be that much of a stretch to say the team doesn’t have many needs to fix this offseason, even as wideout looks like a major one.

Tight end depth has haunted the team for a while, so being able to get this deal for Oliver could help Baltimore check off a big need at a low price.

