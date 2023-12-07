Ravens ‘Baby Face’ Rising Star Named ‘Sneaky’ Candidate for NFL Award

No member of the Baltimore Ravens has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Terrell Suggs in 2011, but Kyle Hamilton could change all of that. The second-year safety has been named among the “sneaky candidates” for the award by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

He credits Hamilton with having “been all over the field with two interceptions, three sacks and eight tackles for loss.” The numbers are ample proof of the physical dominance achieved by a player described as a “baby face” by pass game and secondary coordinator Chris Hewitt: “Don’t let the baby face fool you. He’ll try to rip your face off.”

#Ravens pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt on Kyle Hamilton: “Don’t let the baby face fool you. He’ll try to rip your face off.” pic.twitter.com/Vfs3gVfX5z — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 28, 2023

Hamilton has taken a major step forward since his solid but unspectacular rookie season in 2022. The player drafted 14th overall a year ago has become a roving playmaker at every level in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s scheme.

He faces a tall order beating some of the league’s top pass-rushers to the DPOY award, but Hamilton is rapidly developing into a force no offense can ignore.

Kyle Hamilton Joining the NFL’s Elite Safeties

Being a safety in today’s game demands excelling in multiple roles. Hamilton has cleared the responsibility with room to spare this season.

He’s played 96 percent of the snaps, per Pro Football Reference, so Hamilton barely leaves the field in any situation. His constant presence allows Macdonald to show offenses different looks based on where Hamilton lines up.

A lot of the time the safety is in the box, where he’s made an impact in run support and on the blitz. He’s been in on 62 tackles and created seven pressure after blitzing 27 times.

Hamilton has proved just as active in coverage. He’s allowed a measly 4.7 yards per completion and a 50.0 passer rating.

His stellar performances in each phase of Macdonald’s defense was shown by three plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, highlighted by Ryan Mink of Ravens.com.

Kyle Hamilton does it all. 1. Runs through Keenan Allen's face to make TFL (too small celly) 2. Runs step for step (both at 19.6 mph, per @NextGenStats) with speedy WR Jalen Guyton and finds the ball on deep shot breakup 3. Fights off block for another TFL, this time on Allen pic.twitter.com/UGIimrHUoG — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 28, 2023

Plays like this contribute to Hamilton’s overall 93.1 pass-rush grade, which is the third highest in football, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, his 89.6 coverage grade is the second best in the league.

The numbers add up to Hamilton joining the ranks of the elite players at his position. He’s getting there with some help from his friends.

Kyle Hamilton Benefitting From Ravens Strength at Safety

Hamilton is showcasing athleticism and versatility each week, but he’s also benefitting from the Ravens’ strength at safety. That strength is embodied by fellow defensive backs Marcus Williams and Geno Stone.

The latter has gone from seventh-round pick to true ballhawk by snatching six interceptions. Stone’s opportunistic streak has been the perfect complement to Hamilton’s physical game.

Their partnership has been recognized by AFC Pro-Bowl voters.

The top two AFC safeties in Pro Bowl voting are @kyledhamilton_ and @GenoStone22 ❗️ Keep voting for your Ravens ➡️ https://t.co/xW2hA8lfpt pic.twitter.com/D48TKWPMCl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2023

If Hamilton’s going to earn a bigger award he’ll need to lean on Williams for support. The veteran has been making an impact since returning from a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old “made five tackles and broke up two passes against the Bengals in Week 11. In Los Angeles, he ranged far to knock down a deep pass and logged five more stops. He seems to have much better use of both arms now and it’s showing,” per Mink.

As PFF’s Gordon McGuinness put it, Williams’ presence “frees up Kyle Hamilton to be used as a weapon closer to the line of scrimmage.”

Hamilton needs splash plays to upset award favorites like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Dallas Cowboys’ edge-rusher Micah Parsons. It won’t be easy, but the Ravens still have arguably the most dynamic safety in their NFL in the lineup.