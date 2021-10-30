Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Among Top QBs Under 25

The Answer is: ◀ GO BACK

Jackson’s ranking shouldn’t be too surprising; after all, he’s the only active player under 25 to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. His 2019 MVP came when he was just 23 years old, the youngest age of any winner since Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown in 1957.

But Jackson has been consistently doubted in his career, with some going so far as to suggest that defenses would “figure him out” this season. He’s proven that particular idea wrong this season, averaging a career-high 277.6 passing yards per game this year.

Whether it be out-dueling Patrick Mahomes or overcoming a 19-point deficit in the second half, Jackson has disproven multiple narratives about his perceived deficiencies this season.

Backing Jackson’s Ranking

Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus argued in favor of Jackson as the league’s best young quarterback, writing: