Analyst Explains Why Ravens Must Pay Lamar Jackson Right Now

The Baltimore Ravens have a choice to make with Lamar Jackson, and thus far, the team hasn’t made a move as it relates to getting Jackson completely wrapped up on a new deal.

In the days ahead, though, that’s exactly what the team should be doing according to several in the national media. After reports surfaced that the sides have not yet talked about a contract, Good Morning Football took to the airwaves to debate whether or not the Ravens should get a deal done with Jackson soon or simply wait.

The answer from Nate Burleson? Get a deal done quickly with one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Sign em? ✍️ The @gmfb crew on what the @ravens should do with a long-term deal for @Lj_era8. 👇 pic.twitter.com/tkdnKShaXv — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2021

Burleson said:

“Sign him to a long-term deal. Lamar Jackson should be the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. He was a unanimous MVP. He is a fantastic football player. Even last year with everything the Ravens had to go through with COVID and guys being out. He started to pick it up at the end of the season and reminded us how good he is. Where is this narrative that Lamar Jackson can’t throw the ball? I don’t get it. I think we are so caught up with how great he is when he leaves the pocket that we don’t respect h is one of the best passers in the NFL. Pay him now, because he still is the unanimous MVP from a season ago.”

Obviously, Jackson is a key player for the Ravens, and the point is a smart one by Burleson. Wrapping up a deal with the quarterback would be savvy given what he had done in his career to this point in time.

Ravens Reportedly Haven’t Talked Deal With Lamar Jackson

Why is this coming up? This offseason, it’s been said the Ravens want to get a long-term extension done with Jackson, who is the best player on their team by a wide margin. Whether or not the Ravens will get this done remains anybody’s guess, but as of now, talks aren’t exactly underway.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Ravens and Jackson haven’t begun talking numbers as of yet, so reports that the sides aren’t close on a deal may not be completely accurate at this point in time.

Florio wrote:

“A report from over the weekend indicated that the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are “far apart” in their negotiations on a second contract for the 2019 MVP. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the two sides aren’t “far apart,” because negotiations haven’t even started. The report specifically says that the “sides” are far apart. At this point, it’s not even known what Jackson’s “side” is. He has never had an agent, and it’s not known yet whether he or someone else will be taking the lead in the discussions with the team.”

Obviously, this would be much better news than the sides being far apart in talks given how important it is for the Ravens to keep Jackson on a new contract for the future. The fact that the sides haven’t talked might be a bit concerning, but the Ravens don’t have to rush given they have plenty of other goals this offseason.

It’s probably safe to say the team has a few more things to worry about before working on a Jackson deal, but nevertheless, it’s a concern given the timeline Eric DeCosta put out a few weeks ago.

Ravens’ Eric DeCosta Wants to Keep Lamar Jackson

Despite the facts that talks have not started yet, it doesn’t seem as if the Ravens would do anything other than bring Jackson back, and that looks to be the route that is going to play out this offseason. Speaking to reporters in his season-ending breakdown, general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the potential for a deal and said that it is something he is focusing on for the coming days and weeks.

"Lamar certainly deserves a contract… Our intention and my intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years." pic.twitter.com/aUEJbUBNs1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2021

DeCosta said:

“I will be talking to Lamar probably within the next 10 days or so, he’s down in Florida, but we’ve got a great relationship. He’s got a great relationship with this organization. He’s a very easy person to talk to and certainly deserves a contract. He has played phenomenal football both of the last couple years and our intention and my intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years.”

A deal coming this offseason would certainly be significant for the Ravens, because the team needs to find a way to keep the quarterback in the fold. Jackson has become a revelation at the position, and while he has had some troubles with health and consistency this season, he’s certainly a quarterback worth a team hitching their wagon to.

That’s just what Burleson would say in the end as well.

READ NEXT: Ravens Running Back Named Free Agent Worth Pursuing for NFL