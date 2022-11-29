Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN Reporter ‘Defamation’ of Character

Following the Baltimore Ravens‘ gut-wrenching loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ in which his defense gave up another mutlipe-score lead, an understandably frustrated Lamar Jackson committed one of the cardinal sins of postgame behavior after coming up short.

He took Twitter and illadvisedly responded to a random critic using vulgar language and a term that was miss interpreted as homophobic by ESPN Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley who accused the former league MVP of using an “anti-gay phrase” in an article he wrote about the incident.

Jackson deleted the tweet hours after it had already gone viral but he took to twitter again to dispute the narrative and notion made by Hensley that he used offensive language to “disrespect anyone’s sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, religion or race. He accused the reporter of “reaching” and both defaming and calling his character into question in the process.

@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching… — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 28, 2022

The phrase that Jackson used in his tweet is defined in the urban dictionary as “What you accuse a person of doing when they can’t pay attention” or “a generic yet abrasive comeback to a verbal attack”. He likely meant the latter which a very commonly used among young people and millennials of which Hensley is not, having covered the NFL since 1999 according to his bio on espnpressroom.com.

When Hensley first started covering the league, Jackson was just two-years-old. This was simply a classic case of a generational gap being misconstrued as something bigger than an angry 25-year-old lashing out at a troll with handful of followers looking for his 10 minutes of fame or clout which is another “slang” word/phrase that means “influence or power, especially in politics or business”.

The Issue Has Already Been Addressed Internally

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was alerted of Jackson’s actions and two spoke the following morning. He described the incident and lapse in judgment by the young franchise quarterback as “out of character” when he addressed the media in a press conference on Monday, Novemeber 28.

“What he said was just so out of character for him. That’s not the way he speaks, that’s not the way he talks, that’s not the words he ever uses.” John Harbaugh addresses Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet following the #Ravens loss. #RavensFlock More here: https://t.co/8otiOn7rqe pic.twitter.com/Xt5N4h5vCb — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) November 28, 2022

“You just beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss,” Harbaugh said. “It’s never going to be positive. It’s not going to be a nice place. That’s kind of reflected in Lamar [Jackson]’s response.”

“What he said was just so out of character for him; that’s not the way he speaks, that’s not the way he talks, it’s not the words he ever uses. I’ve never heard him say things like that before.”

While he didn’t ablsove Jackson of the part he played in the social media incident, he also knows that kind of kind-hearted and fierce competitor he is and advises him and the rest of his players not to fall victim to getting trapped “by someone who’s baiting you just a little bit” because nothing good can ever come of it.

ESPN Analyst Comes to Jackson’s Defense

Not every employee that works for the network misinterpreted Jackson’s words and use of a colloquial phrase. On Monday’s episode of ‘First Take’, long-time journalist turned broadcast analyst, Stephen A. Smith, who also happens to be African-American saw them in a different light.

“It looked to me like he was cussing the dude out,” Smith said. “(He was) very, very frustrated (and) he went the hell off. There’s a lot of people that get cussed out and when you (are) cussing folks out, you say somethings sometimes. That’s how I read that, cussing somebody out as opposed to going where folks might go with that.”

He prefaced his comments on the subject by saying “I’m not a homosexual so I’m not going to define what’s offensive to them or not, I’ll let them do that”. Smith went on to say that the aforementioned twitter troll “had a point” to a degree in his critiscm of Jackson and the Ravens.

“I wouldn’t say had a point where they shouldn’t give Lamar Jackson his money,” he said. “He’s saying ‘you ain’t enough bro’ based on what we’re seeing.”

Smith agreed in the sense that if despite Jackson’s immense generational talent, he might not be enough of a force-multipier to elevate this current version of the Ravens. If they’re going to sign his to a record-setting extension in the “hard-cap league” that is the NFL instead of building a “complete team” then they will need more from him.