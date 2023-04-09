Lamar Jackson Had ‘Multiple Conversations’ With Odell Beckham Jr. Prior to Signing: Report

The Baltimore Ravens made their biggest roster addition of the entire offseason on Easter Sunday by signing free agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti had been “in frequent communication” with Beckham Jr. about joining the team and according to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz, their franchise quarterback played a large part in the recruitment process as well.

Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have had multiple conversations during OBJ’s free agency about teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the #Ravens, according to sources familiar with the situation. There’s still business to handle with Lamar — but this is a… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 10, 2023

“Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have had multiple conversations during OBJ’s free agency about teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the #Ravens, according to sources familiar with the situation,” Schultz wrote.

A few hours after the signing was reported and then officially announced, Jackson posted a screenshot on Instagram of himself face-timing with Beckham Jr. while sporting his flashy Baltimore chain.

There are many in the media that are speculating that the signing means that the likelihood of Jackson playing for the Ravens at least for the 2023 season is high as they don’t believe that Beckham Jr. would’ve joined the team if he had any inclination that wasn’t going to be the case.

Not sure if Odell would be going to Baltimore if he wasn’t sure that Lamar was going back too — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 9, 2023

Gotta think Odell knows something as it relates to Lamar — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 9, 2023

NFL World Reacts to Huge Signing

Jackson was far from the only player or pundit that took to social media to express excitement over Beckham Jr. joining the team. Several of his teammates, peers around the league, and members of the media both locally and nationally shared their positive reactions to the news as well.

Ravens three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey pretty much spoke the signing into existence last month on Twitter in a post dated March 20, 2023, and quoted tweeted himself to welcome his new teammate.

Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..! https://t.co/jawPm7dij5 — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 10, 2023

Former Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III and his ESPN colleague Mina Kimes posted about how fun to watch and potent the new and evolved version of the offense will look under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken with a healthy Beckham Jr. added to the mix with the other weapons on the roster.

Amazing job by Ravens GM Eric Decosta signing OBJ. Adds Super Bowl Experience and game breaking ability to their WR room. Having OBJ, Bateman, Mark Andrews, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Likely and Duvernay allows this offensive to attack from every direction. NOW SIGN LAMAR JACKSON. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2023

If… -Lamar is back

-Bateman is healthy

-Odell is healthy A Todd Monken-led Ravens offense could be very fun to watch. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 9, 2023

Retired Ravens wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith believes that Beckham Jr. and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman “can be a special duo in Baltimore” if they are both healthy. Bateman has yet to play a full season and Beckham Jr. missed the entire 2022 season while he recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in playing in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Let’s pray for the health of the guys! They will be ready to roll by the time the season starts. Bateman and Beckham can be a special duo in Baltimore. Let’s hope Lamar gets his money! pic.twitter.com/D12aUSi2vM — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 9, 2023

Even Ravens franchise legend and Pro Football of Hame inductee, Ray Lewis, took to Twitter to welcome Beckham Jr. to the flock as well.

Potential Salary Cap Implications of Beckham Jr.’s Contract

The impact of this signing will undoubtedly have a profound impact on how the offense performs during the 2023 season. Salary cap expert Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report broke down the potential implications it will have on the Ravens’ salary cap for the foreseeable future.

Assuming 4 added void yrs to reach the max proration of 5 yrs, OBJ will have a 2023 Cap # of $3.932M. HOWEVER, if so, and if he is not extended before the 2024 season, he will count as $11.068M in dead money on the 2024 Cap. Oh boy. https://t.co/ooIS2T5zY7 — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) April 10, 2023

He assumed that four void years would to be tacked on to “reach the max proration of five years” which means that Beckham Jr. will have a cap hit of $3.932 million in 2023. McFarland wrote that if that is the case however and if he weren’t extended prior to the 2024 season, he will count $11.068 million against the 2024 cap in dead money.

Since the Ravens already had just over $6 million available in cap space prior to this move, he said they don’t have to make a corresponding move to become cap compliant but “will likely at some point have to do some restructures to create cap space for future moves, injuries, practice squad, and draft picks” among other possible transactions.

The Ravens already had a little over $6M in Cap space, so they don’t have to do anything immediately to accommodate this move from a Cap perspective, but they will likely at some point have to do some restructures to create Cap space for future moves/injuries/PS/draft picks/etc. https://t.co/LW0XWBZ70o — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) April 10, 2023

A non-salary cap-related nugget that McFarland shared was that since Beckham Jr. was a street-free agent and not an unrestricted free agent, his signing won’t count against the compensatory pick formula. That means the Ravens are “still in line to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2024 for the loss of [offensive guard] Ben Powers” who signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency on a four-year deal worth $51 million according to spotrac.com.