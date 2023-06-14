Lamar Jackson Pays Odell Beckham Jr. the Ultimate Compliment

One of the most popular colloquialisms and highest compliments that a male athlete can receive is being called “Him” which means that he is a bonafide star in their respective sport or profession.

In his media session on the second day of the Baltimore Ravens‘ mandatory minicamp, MVP-winning quarterback offered that level of respect to veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in addition to calling him a “legend”.

“Odell is a legend to a lot of us,” Jackson said. “What he did early in his career and the past year when he was with the Rams and stuff like that. Odell is him, one of those guys so it means a lot.”

The Ravens signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a sizable one-year contract worth up to $18 million this offseason as part of the overhaul of their wide receiver depth. They also signed fellow former first-rounder and established veteran, Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract and selected former Boston College standout Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 22 overall.

Jackson was impressed with what he saw from Beckham Jr. on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp and praised his hands and route running prowess.

"I think he looks pretty smooth"@Lj_era8 on his first day of minicamp with @obj: pic.twitter.com/NGoSAjbSS3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 14, 2023

“I think he looked pretty smooth,” he said. “Crisp routes, great hands as everybody know, he can catch the ball. He looked pretty good out there.”

In addition to joining forces with Jackson, the 30-year-old wideout will also be rejoining first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken who was his play-caller during his first year with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 which was also the last time he played a full season and reached 1,000 plus receiving yards per Pro Football Reference.

Monken is excited to have him back out on the field after so much time off and even though Beckham Jr. wasn’t present for football school or the other voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program, he doesn’t appear to be behind in the learning process of the offense.

“You can tell he’s been studying in his time away,” he said. “It was fun having him out there and I think he’s ready to go.”

Beckham Jr. Plans to Work With Jackson More Ahead of Training Camp

Building chemistry is an essential part of forming strong connections between quarterbacks and their pass catchers. Earlier this week, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra ranked Jackson and Beckham Jr. as the second-best new duo heading into the 2023 season and in order to make his prediction come to fruition, the two of them will need to need to strengthen their bond both on and off the field.

According to Beckham Jr., that is exactly what the two superstars intend to do ahead of training camp in the next month and a half.

“Chemistry is going to develop over time I think,” he said on June 13, 2023. “I’ll be down in Florida training with him, so we’ll have plenty of time. It’s not something that I’m worried about. The most important thing is getting ready for a season coming up in September, and that’s when we play.”

Building chemistry with his fellow receivers as the veteran leader of the bunch is important to Beckham Jr. as well. Many of the Ravens’ young wide receivers grew up idolizing him and while he admits that knowing and being reminded of that makes him feel a little old, it’s a responsibility he takes seriously.

.@obj on being a leader in the receiver room: pic.twitter.com/Oemko3M2wI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 13, 2023

“I know what my role will be, as far as coming out and being able to show it every day and being able to lead,” he said. “I feel like a good leader has to be a good follower, so just being able to be there for these guys… We’re all here to learn, and I’m excited about that room. There’s definitely a lot of talent in that room. There’s going to be a lot of competition for spots, so we’ve got to all work and work together. It’s definitely got a good feel in there.”

One young wideout that he had already taken under his wing before either of them even joined the Ravens was 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman. The third-year pro is heading into a pivotal season after having his first two plagued by injuries which Beckham Jr. can relate two given his recent injury history.

“When you come back from being injured, there’s always that little bit of fear that you have to get over; it’s like, ‘You don’t want it to happen again’ or whatever,” he said. “We haven’t talked about it as much in the room, but he was training with me at EXOS, and we chopped it up about it. I think he’s headed in the right direction. We’re all gearing up [and] getting ready for the season.”

Ravens Revamped WR Unit Could ‘Rival’ Group that Featured Future Hall of Famer

Beckham Jr. isn’t the only legendary veteran wideout that the team has added in free agency in franchise history but he’s the first in a long while. Head Coach John Harbaugh has a picture above a pool table in his basement of him with former Ravens wide receivers Jacoby Jones, Torrey Smith, and Steve Smith Sr. at practice during the 2014 season.

That year was the last for both Jones and Smith in Baltimore and the first for Smith Sr. who is a future Hall of Famer. The unit helped former franchise quarterback Joe Flacco have the best statistical season of his career per Pro Football Reference and form one of the best offenses in franchise history.

Smith Sr. hit the ground running that year by averaging 95.5 receiving yards per game through the first six games at 35 years old and finished with his eighth and final season of 1,000-plus receiving yards per PFR and Torrey Smith hauled in a team-leading and career-high 11 receiving touchdowns.

When asked if he believes that this year’s remodeled wide receiver corps could wind up being one of the more competitive groups that he has had in camp since he’s been at the helm of the team, Harbaugh answered “yes”.

“I thought, ‘That was a good group,'” he said. “This group rivals that group, and it might be the best – we’ll see. That’s up to them to determine that, but I’m very excited about those guys.”

Harbaugh appreciates the pedigree and firey competitive drive that Beckham Jr. is bringing to the relatively young group outside of himself and Agholor.

"OBJ is excited to be here." pic.twitter.com/vihkdCrsMq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 13, 2023

“He’s a highly decorated player – without question – [and] has been in all the big battles over the years,” he said. “He’s worked really hard to get himself back to this point where he’s excited to go, and I’m sure he’s a little anxious and anticipating getting back on the field for the first time. We’re not going to go crazy out here, but I think it’s a good first step for him, and, of course, we’re excited that he’s here.”