Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Owns Offensive Woes Vs. Browns: ‘That’s Me, I Owe Y’all”’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy with his four-interception performance on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, owning his team’s offensive struggles during a postgame press conference.

“I’m hot, though! I threw four interceptions, three in the first half. I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve put points up on the board. I just told my team, ‘That’s me, I owe y’all,'” said Jackson after the victory over the Browns, the fifth of his career. The 2019 MVP put up just 165 passing yards, along with his four interceptions, but still added 68 rushing yards on 17 carries to keep the Ravens in the game.

It’s the second time in three weeks that Jackson has been dissatisfied with his performance, with his frustration showing against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

Jackson told reporters that he planned to “just watch film and critique myself like I always do,” in response to his four-pick night before moving on to next week’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson also posted his thoughts on Twitter, saying that he is “getting back in the lab” and calling the game a “good team win.”

Three of Jackson’s interceptions came on consecutive drives in the second quarter, all in the span of eight offensive plays. But Baltimore’s defense held firm, forcing a fumble and holding the Browns to just one field goal on those three possessions, allowing the Ravens to take a 6-3 lead into the half.

Baltimore then opened the second half with a 10-play touchdown drive, followed by another 40-yard drive that ended in a punt. They were driving again when Jackson underthrew tight end Mark Andrews on a deep shot, allowing Browns safety John Johnson to make the interception, Jackson’s fourth of the game.

Lamar Jackson just threw his fourth interception of the game 😬 His career high for a single game. pic.twitter.com/gbAQhUqdBv — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2021

The former Louisville Cardinal said that the pass to Andrews “could’ve been a better ball, for sure,” but emphasized the importance of moving on.

Mark Andrews Backs Jackson Despite Struggles

Andrews, who was the intended receiver on three of Jackson’s four interceptions, expressed support for his quarterback despite the rough night.

“He’s someone who you can look to in the huddle,” said Andrews, who added that Jackson was “calm, cool and collected” on the sidelines after the turnovers.

“That’s who he is, at all times,” Andrews continued.

Andrews himself was almost singlehandedly responsible for the Ravens’ lone touchdown of the night, reeling in a 39-yard pass from Jackson on third down to set up a wild 13-yard touchdown three plays later.

The Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews connection was STRONG on these two plays 💯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/bylTSPis43 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2021

The duo continue to thrive in high-leverage situations, especially during scramble drills when Jackson is evading pass rushers and needs an open receiver downfield. More often than not, he finds Andrews breaking free from his coverage, as he did several times tonight.

Harbaugh Praises ‘Massive Competitor’ Jackson

Harbaugh also noted Jackson’s ability to stay focused through adversity as a “rare trait” that “makes him the quarterback that he is.”

“Nobody gets flustered. It starts with Lamar,” Harbaugh continued, “He’s a massive competitor. But he doesn’t let it take control of him. He’s able to push it aside and go out there next series and give you great football.”

Harbaugh praised the resolve of the entire Ravens offense, saying, “We had the turnovers, but they didn’t blink either. Came back fighting.”

It’s yet another gutsy performance from Harbaugh’s Ravens this season, who have won six of their seven games decided by one possession in 2021. They’ll visit Pittsburgh next Sunday before closing out their season series with the Browns in Cleveland the following weekend.