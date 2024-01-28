Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend Jaime Stopped Ravens QB From Making Mistake

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s relationship with girlfriend Jaime Taylor lives up to the adage of the star’s partner being his “better half.” Back in 2022, Jackson admitted to having a lapse in judgment and responded to a fan’s message on Twitter with a few choice words. Jackson revealed he later deleted the message after Taylor advised him against the vulgar comments.

“My girlfriend was like, ‘I think you should delete it,'” Jackson told reporters on December 2, 2022. “I’m like, ‘Alright.’ Because I don’t know if I hurt somebody’s feelings. So, I did. That’s just what it was. That’s why I deleted it.”

It is worth noting that outside of a few past interviews, Jackson does not discuss his relationship status. Jackson prefers to keep his personal life private shielding his family from the spotlight.

The star quarterback has taken a similar approach with his daughter as well. Jackson did share a rare image on social media showing off his daughter’s Flintstones costume.



Lamar Jackson said his daughter was dressed up as Pebbles from The Flintstones for Halloween. Lamar: "You liked it? She looked good?" Reporter: "I thought she looked great." Lamar: "I appreciate that." pic.twitter.com/OJf3iO4mOM — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 3, 2021

Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend Jaime Taylor on Ravens QB: ‘He Taught Me How to Handle Criticism’

Play

Taylor did a rare interview with the Ravens official website back in 2019. The couple had been together two years at the time of the team’s feature about Jackson’s support system.

“However, his girlfriend of two years, Jaime Taylor, is amazed at Jackson’s consistently upbeat outlook,” Clifton Brown wrote for the Ravens website in an August 18, 2019 story titled, “Lamar Jackson: Fiercely Determined to Rise Above the Scrutiny.” “Taylor says Jackson never lets outside noise define how he feels about himself.”

Taylor reflected on what she has learned about handling criticism while watching Jackson in the NFL spotlight. Despite plenty of skepticism heading into the 2018 NFL draft, Jackson is a heavy favorite to win his second NFL MVP award. Not only has Jackson proved capable of being a starting NFL signal-caller, the Ravens playmaker has emerged as one of the top players in the league.

‘He’s taught me how to handle criticism,’ Taylor told Ravens.com at the time. “I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.'”

Lamar Jackson Rocked a Harry Potter Costume at the Urging of Jaime Taylor

Play

Unlike Jackson, Taylor is a fan of the Harry Potter movies. Back in 2019, Jackson opted to wear a Harry Potter themed costume at the urging of his girlfriend. The Ravens star admitted he struggles staying awake during the lengthy movies.

“Harry Potter. I was Harry,” Jackson told reporters on October 30, 2019. “I thought it was pretty cool. My girl, she wanted [to do a Harry Potter theme]. Had the little coat on. I felt like I was back at the wizard’s place. It was pretty dope.

“… I wouldn’t say I am [a fan of Harry Potter]. I watched a few movies, but it’s pretty long. I get sleepy. I’ll be watching it for like a good hour then [I fall asleep]. Then Harry Potter start watching me.”

Now, the quarterback formerly dressed as Harry Potter is one game away from playing in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Jackson is hoping to soon be wearing a Super Bowl ring.