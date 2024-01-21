Lakers’ Lebron James Posted Praise for Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received praise from one of the best athletes to ever play professional sports, Lebron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star was amazed by Jackson’s performance in the divisional round against the Houston Texans.

James posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account Saturday, January 20, “Man I LOVE Lamar Jackson!!!!!” The Ravens responded to James‘ post by saying, “Same.”

Man I LOVE Lamar Jackson!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 21, 2024

James was thrilled by what he saw from the presumptive MVP Jackson in the 34-10 trouncing of the Texans.

The Ravens QB was responsible for 252 of the Ravens’ yards which included 100 yards on the ground. Jackson was the maestro of the offense and was responsible for all four of the Ravens’ touchdowns.

Ryan Mink, the editorial director for the Ravens, posted, “Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL HISTORY (regular season or postseason) to have in one game: 2 passing touchdowns 2 rushing touchdowns 100 rushing yards 100 passer rating.”

Jackson played like the MVP tonight, thus drawing the attention of the “GOAT” James.

The Ohio native has supported both the Dallas Cowboys and of course the Cleveland Browns in the past. Browns’ fans may not be thrilled with the post, but Ravens’ fans sure appreciate the support from the “King.”

Lebron James Could Have Been Football Star

James may be one of the greatest basketball players; however, he could have been a superstar at football as well. Jacob Camenker, of The Sporting News, wrote about James’ football ability and potential.

Camenker wrote, “James probably could have been an all-time great in a different sport if he didn’t stick with basketball. That would be football.”

Lebron was a star during high school and was the “No. 1 football prospect in Ohio” according to Camenker.

James played the wide receiver position, although with his current frame would be more suited at the tight end spot.

Camenker explained, “He played just two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School but was named an All-Ohio wide receiver twice in those two seasons.”

LeBron James on the Cowboys and the Seahawks offering him an NFL contract during the NBA lockout. pic.twitter.com/MkvZdCRaZz — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 28, 2021

The two seasons were during his sophomore and junior years of high school. James suffered a broken wrist his senior year, thus he stopped playing football to “protect his basketball career” Camenker wrote.

Camenker detailed how, “James was recruited to play football by several notable programs, including Ohio State and Notre Dame.”

Even NFL teams have tried to lure the “King” away from basketball. James revealed on Monday Night Football’s “Manningcast with Peyton and Eli” during 2021, that the Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks offered him a contract during the NBA lockout.

Fans React to Lebron James’ Support of Lamar Jackson

The Ravens’ X account was not the only account to respond to James’ love Jackson. Many expressed their love for Lebron, some expressed their support of his stance on Jackson and a few questioned why the Ohio native was supporting a Baltimore QB.

“BronMuse,” a populer X account that reports on everything Lebron, wrote, “THIS IS WHY LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME [goat emoji,” with a picture of Jackson dancing.

THIS IS WHY LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ANTwnZmDSD — BronMuse (@BronMuse) January 21, 2024

Another user wrote, “THATS IT LEBRON SAID IT LAMAR MVP!!!” Athlete Logos posted a picture of their “NOT BAD FOR AN MVP” shirt in the replies.

Even the Governor of Maryland chimed in responding to James’ post, “@KingJames knows what’s up!”

There were a couple fans that reminded Lebron of who they thought he should be rooting for. One user wrote, “Aren’t you supposed to be a Browns fan bro.”

Another user seemed to think James is jumping on the bandwagon, “Bro loves whoever is playing good.”

Jackson will appreciate the vote of confidence from the “King” going into the AFC Championship.