Marlon Humphrey Tweets Bold Message After Lamar Jackson Signing

The Baltimore Ravens were arguably the biggest winners on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft because they were able to finally close what seemed like a never ending saga by agreeing to record-setting extension to lock up franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson long-term.

For months dating back tp before the end of the 2022 season, many analysts and media pundits doubted whether the two sides could or would ever come to terms and even spread the narrative that their relationship was “fractured” and likely wouldn’t be mended.

Their private negotiations with the former unanimous league MVP dominated headlines all offseason after they finally came to a resolution, Ravens All-Pro cornerback had some strong word for all the critics and skeptics that he beleives that tried to paint the organization in a negative light.

Also everyone talking crazy about the Ravens for the past 4 months. Screw you! Respectfully — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 27, 2023

When news of the deal first broke, he took to twitter to ruther refute the reports that suggested that Jackson was ever going to play anywhere but Baltimore for the next half decade-plus defend general manager Eric DeCosta. He also called out the disgruntled factions of the the team’s fan base that wanted to see him lose his job for what many of them believed was the botching of the whole situation for not getting a deal done sooner.

Y’all thought he was leaving??? and All yall Ravens fans that wanted EDC fired where y’all at???😑😑 https://t.co/ttRSDH7DuE — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 27, 2023

More Teammates Sound Off in Celebration

Humphrey wasn’t the only player on the team that took to Twitter to express their joy, jubilation, and long-awaited relief once the news broke with GIFs and messages in all capital letters.

One of his newest targets, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. only needed one word to encapsulate his excitement.

OUEEEEWWWWWEEEEEEEEE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 28, 2023

Veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser welcomed Jackson back and credited divine intervention for making it happen.

A pair of his former teammates also expressed their excitement and extended their congratulations for Jackson including Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown who played with him from 2019-21 and drove him to each home game.

Veteran running back Mark Ingram of the New Oreleans Saints who played with him from 2019-20 and posted that slander is no longer allowed when it comes to Jackson not that he’s secured the bag.

Ravens Beleive Jackson is “Best QB in the NFL”

The was probably no one in the world that was more relieved and elated that the two sides were able to get a deal done more than DeCosta. Negotiating terms to sign a quarterback to a market-setting deal is never an easy pill to swallow but is often well worth it in the end and the Ravens think Jackson not only worth every cent but is the best player in the league at his position.

EDC checks in after agreeing in principle to the deal with @Lj_Era8❗️ pic.twitter.com/kp5w0FJH97 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

“The market is what the market is. John says it all the time; that’s the market,” he said. “But I think that the way that we feel about Lamar, it’s the market-plus, if that makes sense. Like, we’ve seen Lamar; we’ve won lots of games with Lamar; we’re around him all the time. And we do feel that he’s the best quarterback in the NFL, and I think this contract reflects that.”

The night before the deal got done, he was watched his favorite NBA team, the Boston Celtics, blow a large lead in Game 5 of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. Moments after two-time All-Star guard Trae Young plunged a knife into the heart of his fandom with a long game-winning 3-pointer, he got a text from Jackson.

It read something along the lines of, “I think we can get a deal done. We’re getting close.”

“I said back to him, ‘Lamar, you just saved my night,'” DeCosta said. “Because I was in a dark place, and at that point I didn’t care anymore about the Celtics.”

A big reason that this process likely took longer than most and was what DeCosta described as a “very unusual, unique negotiation” was the fact that Jackson represented himself. Since he doesn’t employ the services of a certified NFL agent, it was more personal than the talks they’re accustomed to having when trying to workout contracts with players but they still beleive it happened how it was supposed to happen in the end.

“I just think that it happened in the normal course, that it was meant to happen the way it did for whatever reason,” DeCosta said. “Hopefully – honestly I have to say – I hope I never have to be a part of that type of negotiation again because of the time, because of the emotional aspect, because Lamar is such a special player and what that means to our club and to this city.”

He couldn’t help but admit that there were some times during the process in which he wondered if the end would ever come and if he had done everything he could to expedite it and “make everybody happy”

“Sometimes, you just need time,” DeCosta said. “Sometimes these things can happen in two weeks, and sometimes it takes two years. This was on that scale. I know that our appreciation and love for Lamar has really never wavered, but it was business as well.