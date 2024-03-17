Ravens’ Former 1st-Round WR Joins the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

The road to the Super Bowl just got a little more difficult for the Baltimore Ravens to fight through on Thursday, March 14. The Ravens main competition in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs made a big free agency add in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X, “A new weapon for Patrick Mahomes: Former Ravens and Cardinals WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per sources.”

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in the 2023-24 season and instead of standing pat may have even gotten better.

Schefter later clarified, “Comp update: Chiefs are giving Hollywood Brown a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.” He joins a group that has been considered the Chiefs’ weaker groups, although WR Rashee Rice was beginning to come on during the end of the season and playoffs.

Mahomes will now have a group of TE Travis Kelce, Brown, Rice and they may not be finished adding.

This is similar to prior to the 2022 season when they added WR Juju Smith-Schuster to be their lead WR.

The Chiefs have been rotating WRs, since the departure of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, looking for a true No. 1 to pair with the dynamic Kelce.

It has not stopped the Chiefs though as they have won the past two Super Bowls with a rotating cast of receivers.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown Looks to Rebound in KC

The Ravens drafted Brown in the first round of the 2019 draft and was a solid weapon for QB Lamar Jackson.

Schefter wrote, “During is final season in Baltimore in 2021, Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.”

Brown improved each season with the Ravens and in three seasons with Baltimore he had 195 catches, 2,361 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

The receiver was unhappy with his role in Baltimore’s run first offense and the Ravens traded him after the 2021 season to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals expected the pairing of Brown with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins would form a dynamic offense and allow Brown to take the next step. Unfortunately, that dream never came to fruition for Brown and the Cardinals.

“During 26 games over two seasons in Arizona, Brown had 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven TDs,” Schefter reported.

Injuries to both Brown and Murray led to mixed results for the team. He now will return to the AFC and the top QB in the NFL and have a chance to regain his 1,000-yard form he reached in 2021.