Ex-Raven Matt Juson Proving Baltimore Made ‘Boneheaded Decision’

Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon is excelling after joining the New England Patriots this offseason, reaching a new career-high in sacks last night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Judon has far outperformed his career expectations coming out of Division II Grand Valley State in 2016, when he was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round. After spending his rookie in a rotational role, he earned a starting job in 2017, establishing himself as a key cog in defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s blitz-heavy scheme.

Judon left Baltimore in free agency this past March, signing a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots as part of New England’s busy offseason. His 10.5 sacks on the season are third in the NFL, leading a Patriots’ defense that has the second-most sacks and the third-fewest points surrendered in the league this season.

West Bloomfield grad Matt Judon has 10.5 sacks so far this season for the NE Patriots. pic.twitter.com/5F2QrrPRQ9 — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 19, 2021

ESPN’s Mina Kimes was full of praise for the veteran outside linebacker even before his one-sack, five-pressure performance on Thursday night, calling him, “the best signing of free agency.”

Thanks to their ever-mutating defense, the Patriots’ outlook is as bright as Matt Judon’s sleeves. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Q2QPHDXUtn — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 16, 2021

“He is absolutely crushing it,” she continued, “When we talk about the Patriots having a Super Bowl defense, it starts with Matt Judon.”

Judon has indeed been impressive this season, making experts and fans alike wonder if the Ravens should have worked harder to keep him in Baltimore.

Judon’ Departure Listed as Ravens’ Worst Decision

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report listed “Letting OLB Matthew Judon Leave in Free Agency” as the Ravens’ “Most Boneheaded Decision of 2021” yesterday, writing: