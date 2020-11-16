‘Family is Off Limits:’ Ravens Starter Responds After Online Harassment

The Baltimore Ravens played a poor game on Sunday night that was a rain soaked loss and as a result, center Matt Skura took some abuse on social media.

Skura’s snaps were less than perfect during the game, and it’s something he admitted to after the fact. Even such, some fans decided to cross a line and hammer Skura’s family in his mentions despite the fact they had nothing to do with his play. It’s something he was compelled to respond to after the fact.

With a post Monday, Skura took ownership for his own mistakes and thanked fans for support, but also called out those who he felt crossed a line for their comments.

#Ravens C Matt Skura with a message to the fan base after last night’s disappointing loss to the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Ax7i7Bj3cX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 16, 2020

It’s refreshing to see an athlete respond after such attacks. Skura may have had a tough game, but in the driving rain, it would be hard for anyone to snap a ball consistently. Even such, Skura apologized for his play and admitted he wants to be better. As a fan, that’s all anyone should hope for after such a moment.

John Harbaugh Happy With Matt Skura’s Comeback

It’s been a tough season for Skura, who is fighting back after a bad injury sustained during the 2019 year. The fact that Skura has played at all in 2020 given the nature of his recovery has wowed his coaches, and as a result of that, he got some very special recognition from his coach John Harbaugh weeks back after what he was able to push through in order to return so fast for Week 1 this season.

"It's a remarkable achievement in all honesty. For @Matt_Skura62 to be playing in the opener is a tribute to him and our trainers and doctors." pic.twitter.com/lyVJlU5iZa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2020

Harbaugh said:

“I think it’s a remarkable accomplishment, I didn’t think there was any chance he’d be able to go Week 1 in all honestly. I thought he’d be a PUP. Come back after 6 weeks at the earliest type of a situation, that would have been excellent. For him to be playing in the opener is a tribute to him, to our trainers and the doctors that did the surgery and the whole thing. His wife for putting up with him. All these things that go into this. He played a good solid game. He’s only going to get better from here. He’s on limited practice and I don’t think physically he’s 100% yet either but he still played a winning football game. Very proud of him for that. He did a great job.”

Skura has fought back off injury to come back for the team which is admirable to see and should be commended. He’s giving his all for the Ravens, and it’s great to see the veteran come back and get himself off to a healthy start this season for the team.

Matt Skura Injury Recovery

Skura was injured late last season and lost after an ugly leg injury which played out in Week 12, and according to him this past offseason, he’s now progressing well enough this offseason where he thinks he will be ready for work on the field in 2020. Skura shared that thought while joining Alex Marvez on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Good news on @Ravens center @Matt_Skura62 in his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL, PCL & dislocated kneecap suffered last November: He told @Gil_Brandt & me on @SiriusXMNFL he's set to begin running again in the next few weeks & is optimistic about practicing at training camp — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 11, 2020

Obviously, getting Skura back to health is huge for the Ravens. The 27 year old remains an anchor of the line and has started in 39 games for the team coming into this season. He has been durable and tough, and will be called upon to remain the anchor for this group in the coming years.

Skura shouldn’t be judged by one bad night of play in a driving rainstorm, nor should he have to read harassment of his family online as a result.

