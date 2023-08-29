Ravens Make Final Call on Productive Running Back’s Future: Report

J.K. Dobbins has one less running back to compete with after the Baltimore Ravens released Melvin Gordon III on Tuesday, August 29.

Dobbins figures to be the lead workhorse in Baltimore, even after a hold-in during training camp over a new contract. Gordon, who had been signed as veteran insurance on a one-year deal as recently as July, didn’t survive final cuts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter’s colleague Jamison Hensley indicated a crowded depth chart left two-time Pro Bowler Gordon as the odd man out, with the Ravens liking “undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell.”

Melvin Gordon, who was cut by the Ravens, was behind J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the depth chart. Baltimore also likes undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell. https://t.co/XxhqYanYgF — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 29, 2023

Gordon’s release increases the onus on Dobbins to stay healthy and happy with his situation. Although the Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, after replacing Greg Roman with Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, Baltimore’s offense is still likely to lean heavily on a productive running game.

