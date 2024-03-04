NFL Record Holder a ‘Good Fit’ to Replace Odell Beckham Jr. for Ravens

Signs are pointing toward the Baltimore Ravens not bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back for a second season, but NFL record holder Michael Thomas is viewed as a “good fit” to replace him.

Some “scouts pointed out Baltimore as a good fit” for two-time All-Pro Thomas, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The latter also reported “the Ravens likely won’t re-sign Odell Beckham Jr., and they value established veterans at the receiver position.”

Thomas fits the bill as a three-time Pro Bowler for the New Orleans Saints. Although he’s struggled with injuries in recent years, the 31-year-old set the league record for receptions in a single season with 149 back in 2019.

Despite his pedigree, “Thomas’ contract with the Saints is set to void, making him a free agent.” Even though Fowler speculated Thomas could reunite with former Saints’ head coach Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos, the Ravens make more sense as a landing spot.

Michael Thomas Makes Sense for Lamar Jackson, Ravens

When he’s fully healthy , Thomas is a quarterback-friendly target who’s a catch machine. It’s what landed him in the record books.

How Thomas accrued most of those 149 receptions should interest the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Thomas was particularly effective on slant patterns, per numbers from Pro Football Focus.

Michael Thomas on slant routes in 2019 regular season Targets: 33 – 1st

Receptions: 30 – 1st

Yards: 304 – 1st

PFF grade: 94.1 – 1stpic.twitter.com/j15MJr2GdX — PFF (@PFF) May 9, 2020

Jackson has always liked to target in-breaking routes, so he’d find Thomas a go-to safety valve.

While the veteran is no longer a big-play threat, Thomas would be a steady complement to the run-after-catch dynamism of Zay Flowers. The rookie became Jackson’s favorite target en route to a 77-catch debut campaign.

Jackson targeted Flowers 108 times, in part because veteran wideouts like Beckham failed to deliver.

Odell Beckham Jr. Didn’t Live Up to Lucrative Contract

The Ravens paid Beckham handsomely to be the star receiver the franchise has lacked for too long. Unfortunately, Beckham’s production was nowhere close to matching his $15-million contract.

Instead, OBJ reeled in a mere 35 receptions for 565 yards and just three touchdowns. Worse still, Beckham made a scant four catches across two playoff games.

Beckham didn’t separate enough from coverage and make the clutch catches the Ravens need. Thomas can still do those things, based on this scoring grab against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, per Next Gen Stats.

Derek Carr & Michael Thomas (17-yd TD) 🔹 Target Separation: 1.3 yds

🔹 Sideline Distance: 0.6 yds

🔹 Completion Probability: 17.7% The touchdown reception was Thomas' most improbable reception since Week 10, 2019. 💻: https://t.co/1OMRlplD2C pic.twitter.com/dZHgGzHQBs — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 20, 2023

This was one of only 39 catches by Thomas last season, but he did average 11.5 yards per reception. That’s the most he’s tallied since 2019.

Staying on the field has been an issue, with Thomas missing 47 games since his banner campaign, due to ankle, thigh, hamstring, toe and knee problems. Despite any concerns about his durability, Thomas still has value in the right rotation, something the Ravens can provide.

Flowers and returning veteran Nelson Agholor offer the speed element Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken need. Thomas would fit as the possession-style, safe pair of hands Jackson could turn to in pressure situations.

Monken taking over the play calling helped No. 8 improve as a passer, but Jackson still looked to run before he’d throw too often. It would be easier for the multi-NFL MVP winner to stay in the pocket and trust his arm if a receiver like Thomas is providing an easy read and quick throw.

A Thomas, Flowers and Agholor trio would give Jackson a stronger receiver corps, without precluding the Ravens from adding another wideout via the 2024 NFL draft. An “ultra-explosive” prospect like Oregon’s Troy Franklin is a good fit with the 30th-overall pick.