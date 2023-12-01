Ravens Considered Possible Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl Tight End

When the Baltimore Ravens lost Mark Andrews during their Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the concern was how they would replace that kind of production.

While very few players could replace Andrews an option has become available that may help ease the loss of the All-Pro tight end.

On Thursday, November 30 former Arizona Cardinals‘ JJ Watt tweeted that his former teammate tight end Zach Ertz was “granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals.”

According to Watt, “The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring.”

This narrows down the selection to a limited number of teams. One insider has his focus on two other birds.

Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted, “Keep an eye on the #Ravens (Mark Andrews out for the season) and possible #Eagles reunion (still missing Dallas Goedert) as potential landing spots for Zach Ertz — should he clear waivers.”

Keep an eye on the #Ravens (Mark Andrews out for the season) and possible #Eagles renunion (still missing Dallas Goedert) as potential landing spots for Zach Ertz — should he clear waivers. The 3x Pro Bowl TE wants to play for a contender, while both Lamar Jackson and Jalen… pic.twitter.com/py2Ls99eaA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 30, 2023

Ertz will need to clear waivers before he has the ability to sign whichever team he chooses, but it would be surprising if a team claims the remaining $2.5 million of his salary, according to The 33rd Team insider Ari Meirov.

Ertz would be a perfect fit for a Ravens team that has been bringing in journeymen tight ends for workouts to fill Andrews’ spot.

It would take the pressure off of Isaiah Likely and would give another weapon to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The biggest competition for his services will likely be the Philadelphia Eagles as Schultz points out, as Ertz played for the Eagles for nine years before joining the Cardinals.

Ravens Tight End Room Could Use a Veteran Presence

When Andrews went down for the season all eyes turned to the remaining TEs on the depth chart, Likely and fellow tight end Charlie Kolar.

Both players were drafted by the Ravens during the 2022 NFL draft in the fourth round.

Likely has 49 catches for 502 yards and 3 touchdowns in his career, while Kolar has only 5 catches for 62 yards in his career. The Ravens will want to have someone with a little stronger of a pedigree heading in the playoffs at the position.

In the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Likely put up 4 catches for 40 yards.

Ertz on the other hand, has compiled 709 catches for 7434 yards and 46 touchdowns in his 12-year career. The 33-year-old might be a little long in the tooth, but he can still play.

Another example how the 2017 Eagles were the perfect storybook: Zach Ertz, who had been ridiculed his whole career about not getting yards after the catch, does this to score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown: pic.twitter.com/W6kxiIOhLD — Eagles Fan Central (@EagleFanCentral) August 7, 2018

Furthermore, the tight end would bring some much-needed playoff winning experience to this roster, including a Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Ertz might not be a burner anymore, but he has always been solid at moving the chains and at 6- foot-5 he is a huge threat in the red zone.

Ravens Fans Would Welcome the Veteran With Open Arms

Ravens’ fans were concerned when the news about Andrews being out for the season broke. Most worried about how the team would plug the gap he left.

When the news of Ertz’s released hit the news, fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to express their desires about adding the veteran tight end.

Ertz to Baltimore with Andrews out? I’m intrigued.” Ertz is googling: Where is a good place to live in Baltimore .” One user tweeted , “Zachtowith Andrews out? I’m intrigued.” Another added , “Zachis googling: Where is a good place to live in.” Pls don’t let Baltimore get Ertz . Bring him home Howie.” Seems even Eagles fans are concerned about Baltimore bringing in the tight end with one tweeting, “

The first step will be for Ertz to clear waivers on Friday, December 1. It will then be up to the Ravens brass and coaching staff to determine if they want to ride with the tight ends they have or add another “bird” to Ertz resume.