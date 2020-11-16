Nick Boyle Injury Update: Frustrating Timetable Revealed for Return

The Baltimore Ravens watched as tight end Nick Boyle sustained a horrific injury Sunday night, and now that the extent of that injury is known, the news is hardly good.

Boyle, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, will miss the rest of the 2020 season with the knee injury. In scope, it was a very serious ailment for the young tight end and he will be shelved as a result of it.

Coach Harbaugh confirms Nick Boyle (knee) will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/H0oYXgXrVI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2020

Harbaugh said:

“We had a major injury to Nick Boyle, he’s going to be done for the season unfortunately with that play where he got hit on his knee. That’s the major injury.”

A season ending injury for Boyle is bad news considering all he does for the team’s offense. Boyle remains a ferocious blocker and is also one of the best teammates in the entire league as well. To that end, he is a huge loss for the Ravens the rest of the way this season.

Nick Boyle Injury Video

Boyle’s injury, as Harbaugh noted, was particularly major. In the second half with the Ravens down 23-10, Lamar Jackson fired a pass to tight end Nick Boyle. The wideout went down awkwardly and was sandwiched between a few New England defenders. It wrenched his knee in an awful way and Boyle quickly left the game with injury.

Here’s a look at the gruesome looking play. Viewer discretion advised:

Terrible Nick Boyle injury pic.twitter.com/0sWUg4sdXh — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) November 16, 2020

Losing Boyle will be a tough blow for the Ravens given the fact that he is one of the toughest players on the field and a player who is huge in the passing game as well as the blocking game in terms of toughness. Obviously, it’s early to speculate on the injury’s nature, but it’s clear this wasn’t a good one given the Patriots players called for the trainer immediately and the cart had to be brought out.

With this update, it is clear the injury looked as bad as it ended up being.

Nick Boyle Stats

There might be a temptation to say that Boyle doesn’t make a huge impact on the Ravens given his modest stat line but that is assuredly not the case. With just 964 receiving yards and 4 scores in his career, Boyle hasn’t seen the ball a ton but has made his mark with team leadership and toughness. A 5th round pick in 2015 out of Delaware, Boyle has earned the respect of his teammates and opponents alike for his toughness in the trenches and his excellent blocking.

Now, without Boyle, Baltimore’s depth will be stretched extremely thin at the position. The team might have to make a dramatic move and sign another player such as a Luke Willson this week, whom they had on a visit last week before Boyle was lost.

Regardless, it’s tough to see Boyle go down and the Ravens will have to find a way to adjust in a big way without him in the lineup. The hope is Boyle can get healthy and rested in time for next season to come back stronger than ever before.

