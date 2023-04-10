Odell Beckham Jr. Has ‘Clear Understanding’ Lamar Jackson Will Stay With Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. picked a strange time to agree a deal with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, based on the rumors about the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Fortunately, OBJ has a “clear understanding” Jackson will “probably” be the one throwing him passes in 2023.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who revealed how Jackson offered Beckham some assurances when recruiting the decorated wide receiver.

From NFL Now: The Odell Beckham Jr signing with the #Ravens not only locked in a top WR… it also revealed that Lamar Jackson was actively recruiting him. He plans to be throwing passes to Beckham. pic.twitter.com/CFz7vZLTtG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

It’s a bold update considering Jackson is set to play on the non-exclusive franchise tag and is still eligible to be signed to an offer sheet by another team. Yet, as Rapoport noted, “we’ve had zero indication that could be the case.”

Jackson hasn’t fielded any offers, so he’s free to begin focusing on working with Beckham, the type of wideout, as Rapoport put it, “Lamar Jackson has been looking for.”

The two have an excellent chance to form a prolific connection on the field, so the sooner they starting putting in the work, the better for the Ravens.

OBJ and Lamar Jackson Double Act Will Transform Ravens

The Ravens paid a premium for Beckham, a 30-year-old receiver who has torn his left ACL twice. Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero detailed how “OBJ will make at least $15 million” in 2023, with his take-home pay broken down into a “$13.835 million signing bonus,” along with a “$1.165 million base salary.”

There’s an additional “$3M in reachable incentives,” so the Ravens have bet big Beckham, who missed the entire 2022 season, will stay healthy and produce. It’s a gamble not everybody has endorsed, with former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker dubbing the deal “maybe the worst contract I’ve ever seen the Ravens give out.”

Tucker believes the Ravens overpaid to keep Jackson happy. If so, the expensive strategy should pay off, based on Beckham’s talent.

The Ravens know all about OBJ’s skills from the last time he played at M&T Bank Stadium, catching a game-winning touchdown to seal a 20-19 victory for the Los Angeles Rams.

This was one of seven touchdowns scored by Beckham after he was traded to L.A. midway through the 2021 season. His scoring streak ended with an end-zone grab to help the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

It was a bittersweet moment for Beckham, who suffered the second major knee injury of his career later in the game. While he hasn’t played since, the 2021 reminders of what Beckham can do should have Jackson excited.

So should the presence of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator in Baltimore. Monken served as OBJ’s OC with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, the last time the player registered a 1,000-yard season.

Renewing the partnership should help Beckham quickly get back up to speed after a year away from the field. Monken has previously talked Beckham up, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink: “I really like Odell. Odell is super athletic, twitchy. [He] really likes football. I really did [like him]. I think he’s tremendously skilled, and I like his personality. He likes to compete.”

If Monken can make magic with Jackson and Beckham, the Ravens will no longer field the run-first, tight end-heavy offense that’s become all too familiar in recent years. OBJ should spearhead the change and can make franchise history in the process, per NFL on ESPN:

Will OBJ be the first WR in the Pro Bowl from the Ravens? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wy4Wgs8BdV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 10, 2023

A strong season throwing the football to Beckham in Monken’s more expansive offense will either convince Jackson to stick around or help him cash in during next year’s free-agent market.

Ravens Have Given Lamar Jackson Incentive to Stay

Simply by signing Beckham, the Ravens have given Jackson a decent incentive to stay. At least long enough to play on the tag.

That may be the easiest compromise between Jackson and the team, since there’s still no movement on a more lengthy and lucrative contract. Jackson had appeared to be on his way out after revealing he asked to be traded on March 2.

The unsettling situation leaves the Ravens playing a guessing game at football’s most important position. If there is to be a breakthrough before both sides have to go over this all again a year from now, the Ravens want to be ready.

Signing Beckham is the first step toward being ready for a change of heart from Baltimore’s QB1.