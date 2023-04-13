Odell Beckham Jr. Got ‘No Assurances’ Lamar Jackson Will be Ravens QB

When the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, it was widely speculated that he had been given assurances of some kind that Lamar Jackson would under center for the team in 2023.

However, in his introductory press conference after officially signing on the dotted line on Thursday, April 13, 2023, he told members of the media that he had no assurances that Jackson will be the quarterback but shared that “the goal is to come here and have that possibility with him.”

“I didn’t get any assurances for anything,” Beckham Jr. said. “Life is uncertain. I think that we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next day. We only know what’s happened in the past.”

OBJ on his decision: pic.twitter.com/6AywD5h6DZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 13, 2023

To him, the thought of the possibility of them playing together was exciting and enticing enough to further sell him on joining the team.

“My thoughts would be that he would be here,” Beckham Jr. said. “I know that (head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta) want him to be here. At the end of the day, that’s going to be up to them.”

When asked why he decided to sign with the Ravens despite having no assurances of who he’d be catching passes from, he said that they weren’t the only team with quarterback uncertainty that was pursuing him.

The New York Jets were slated to meet with him the day after he agreed to terms with the Ravens on Monday, April 10, 2023, and their situation at the position is just as much in limbo given that they have yet to come to terms with the Green Bay Packers on trade to acquire four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

DeCosta reiterated that the Ravens still want Jackson to be their quarterback and face of the franchise for years to come and that they believe he is the “right player” to

“We only think of Lamar as the quarterback of this team,” he said. “We’re hopeful to get a deal done. It’s been, as you all know, a very long process.”

He went on to say that “a lot of times the best things in life take a long time.” and also that he has had communications with Jackson since he made his trade request.

“Life is uncertain,” Beckham Jr. said. “Obviously, I would assume that it’s going to work out. Lamar, if you’re watching, I’d love to get to work with you. When you think about the Ravens, you definitely think about Lamar.”

Pursuit of Beckham Jr. Dates Back to the Midseason of 2022

The Ravens’ courtship of their newest offensive weapon began with conversations as early as October of last year and in the end, the consistent communication with ownership, the front office, and Jackson proved pivotal in his decision.

"I was an underdog my whole life… I'm still counted out. That excites me. This team has great talent across the board." @obj pic.twitter.com/BkJQykfcyV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 13, 2023

“I’m in a place in my life where it means a lot more to be than someone would love to have you,” he said. “A lot of places would love to have you but where you’re really wanted, you can then pour your heart into that even more.”

Even though the Ravens are paying a pretty hefty salary for a single season, the decision wasn’t about the money in the end.

“It was that they showed that they wanted me to be here and that they see me as a piece to come here and help them win,” Beckham Jr. said.

He specifically singled out the conversation he had with team owner Steve Bisciotti as the one that not only piqued his interest but ignited the fire and desire that ultimately drew him to Charm City.

"I remember texting my agent, 'I think I want to be a Raven.' Steve had me fired up." @obj pic.twitter.com/BgWtdV1L5m — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 13, 2023

The Ravens sent assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams to attend Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona last month and as a staff, they watched the video of the workout four times according to DeCosta.

He said that they saw everything they needed to see in terms of how he moves, body control, how he catches the ball, how he adjusts to the ball, bursts, speed, and conditioning, and are confident that he “will only get better”.

“What we say was extremely encouraging and I can’t wait to see the progression,” DeCosta said. “We’re getting somebody that is ready to explode again. He’s in the right environment with the right quarterback with the right team and the right city. It’s the perfect player at the perfect time.”

Beckham Jr. Already Has Raven Mentality

The last time the nine-year veteran was on the field in an actual game was in Superbowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared to be well on his way to earning MVP honors for the title game after recording 2 receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown on 3 targets before leaving the game with what would later be revealed as a completely torn ACL.

DeCosta believes he is a piece that can take the Ravens over the top and that he was the best player on the field in Superbowl 56.

One of the most revealing and open moments of his introductory press conference was when Beckham Jr. shared that he played most of the 2021 season without an ACL and told the Rams team doctor at the time that he’d rather “die on the sword”.

“I got one ring and it was a bittersweet champagne,” he said. “I remember having talks with God and he was like ‘I know this wasn’t exactly what you wanted, I know it’s bittersweet. Next time you get to taste that champagne it will be the best thing you ever tasted’ so to me it’s all about getting these rings. ”

That is exactly the kind of anecdote that will even further endear him with the team’s brass, his coaches, and teammates as well as their passionate fanbase. The grit, unselfishness, and championship pedigree that he brings to the table on top of his elite athleticism make him an asset that is worth every penny for a Ravens team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Ravens Announce Beckham Jr.’s New Jersey Number

After days of anticipation and speculation, fans finally got the answer to which jersey number the team’s newest addition will be sporting in black and purple in 2023. Beckham Jr. chose No. 3 which is the same number he wore on his championship run with the Rams, while he was in college making a name for himself at LSU, and at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA.

Some thought and were hoping that he might become the first player in franchise history to dawn the No. 0 since the league approved its use at this year’s annual league meetings.

I know Odell Beckham Jr. wants to be Number 3… but man would that # 0 be cold 🥶 What number you rocking @OBJ?!#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/jF74SjWgmH — Flockville (@Flockville) April 12, 2023

The previous owner of No. 3 was wide receiver James Proche who was a sixth-round pick in 2020. He is heading into the final year of his rookie contract where he’ll likely enter training camp on the roster bubble whereas Beckham Jr. is a lock to make the team given the investment the team made in him with a signing bonus of $13.835 million.

When he first came into the league, single-digit numbers weren’t allowed to be worn by players that didn’t play either quarterback, punter, or kicker. Beckham Jr. wore No.13 for the first seven and a half years of his career.