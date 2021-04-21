Ravens’ Ideal Trade Destination for Orlando Brown Jr. Predicted

The Baltimore Ravens have done plenty of work this offseason already, but some heavy lifting remains for the team before, during and after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Quite possibly the biggest order of business for the team will be sorting out the future of offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. On the trading block for the last few months, Brown’s case could come to a conclusion soon, and that’s just what many would expect to happen.

Recently, Bleacher Report ranked the five trades that were most likely to happen during the draft, and a solution to the Brown Jr. issue was mentioned by writer Maurice Moton. In fact, Moton even revealed a destination for Brown Jr. and he believes he could be on the way to the AFC-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

He wrote:

“As a proven commodity at a coveted position, Brown’s trade value should ramp up going into the draft. Teams that miss out on top prospects at the position or prefer a veteran pass protector will call the Ravens with competitive offers. The Los Angeles Chargers have a huge void at left tackle. Sam Tevi, last year’s starter at the position, signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, and Trey Pipkins, a 2019 third-rounder, has only started in eight of his 26 outings. Although the Chargers can address the left tackle spot with the 13th overall pick, they cannot guarantee their ideal choice will still be on the board midway through the first round. General manager Tom Telesco can make a direct offer for an ascending talent and sign him to a lucrative extension if necessary considering Los Angeles currently has $20.5 million in cap space. With that said, the Chargers would likely need to start their trade proposal with an early-round pick, but that’s worth the price of a high-end tackle. In the No. 1 spot, Brown has the most accolades among the potential trade candidates, and he’s in high demand. If the fourth-year pro remains adamant about moving to left tackle, the Ravens will have no choice but to trade him and recoup some assets.”

At a certain point, the Ravens will have to make a deal, and with the clock ticking, the draft could be the best way for the team to find a solution. Expect the team to look for a deal during the draft or perhaps after.

Ravens Offseason Trade Targets

The Ravens figure to have the chance to trade down or up from the 27 pick in the draft, and beyond that and a move with Orlando Brown Jr., it’s hard to see the team being involved with much else. The Ravens could look to find a player on the block at edge or defensive end, but it’s hard to imagine them paying a price for someone at this point when they seem more than likely to fill those needs with help of the NFL Draft.

More than likely, the team will make a trade and Brown will be the player going out.

Brown Jr’s. Stats

Brown has been a solid player since being picked up in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s played in 48 games and started 42, and has easily proved his worth in the league as a two-time Pro Bowler up front in 2019 and 2020. Brown has followed capably in the footsteps of his father Orlando Brown Sr. who was a fixture up front for the Ravens as well. With this in mind, a trade would be tough to make, but if Brown is unhappy and wants to be moved, that could be the next likely step for the team, especially considering the reported interest in the player.

Brown is a special and solid player, so it will be interesting to see what the Ravens manage to get in return, who could be a team interested in a deal and when such a deal will actually play out.

