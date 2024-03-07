Packers Predicted to Poach Ravens Former 2nd-Round Starter

The running back market is overly saturated with top talent this free agency cycle, giving teams plenty of options to choose from if they need to rebuild their RB room. The Baltimore Ravens have two key RBs in the free agency market including RB J.K. Dobbins and he could be a low-risk, high-reward option for one team this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote about the potential landing spots for some of the top running backs on the market and wrote, “Predicted Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers.”

Joining one of the NFC’s rising teams could give Dobbins a chance to rebuild his value while also having a chance to compete in the playoffs.

Kay explained, “Projected to earn just a shade over $2 million on his next contract, Dobbins will likely need to accept a “prove it” style deal from a team betting on his health.”

Kay went on to write, “The Green Bay Packers could be the spot for Dobbins to rehabilitate his career, allowing him to back up Aaron Jones.”

This past season the Packers were one of the youngest teams helmed by QB Jordan Love and were able to make the playoffs and take down the Dallas Cowboys. Jones dealt with injury concerns but came back strong towards the end of the season.

His backup AJ Dillon dealt with injury concerns during the season as well and will also be a free agent. Kay has him joining the Los Angeles Chargers in his article.

J.K. Dobbins Has Much to Prove in 2024

Dobbins was drafted by the Ravens in the second round of the 2020 draft and Baltimore had high hopes for the Ohio State product.

Kay wrote, “J.K. Dobbins has displayed Pro Bowl potential when healthy, but injuries have been the unfortunate story of his career.”

Dobbins as a rookie showed superb abilities in a backfield with Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards. On 134 carries he rushed for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns, an absurd 6.0 yards per carry.

Unfortunately, since his 15 appearances in 2020 he has not been able to play more than eight games in a season.

“After missing the entire 2021 season and playing just one game in 2023, Dobbins has logged only 24 NFL appearances since being drafted in the second round in 2020,” Kay wrote.

Dobbins started 2023 off strong scoring a touchdown in the opening game against the Houston Texans but suffered a torn Achilles in the same game ending his 2021.

A video of the RB working out and running went viral, showing his recovery from the injury as he prepared for free agency. Dobbins is only 25 years old, so if he can fight this injury history off, he should have another shot to show his talent.

Ravens Won’t Let J.K. Dobbins Go Without a Fight

The Ravens know how good Dobbins can be when he is healthy, and they will not just let him walk out the door without trying.

General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at the NFL combine on February 27 and said, “We’ll talk to J.K,” while speaking about adding running backs. Decosta went on to say, “Hopeful that we can get something done with those guys.”

The Ravens have been linked to big free agents like Derrick Henry, but their cap situation may have them looking in the bargain section.

Currently on the roster they have Keaton Mitchell, who was a rookie during 2023, but he is coming off his own serious injury. Justice Hill is also still on the team but has been named a potential cap casualty in the offseason.

Spotrac’s market value tool projects Dobbins to be in the range of 2-years, $4.3 million. At that number the Ravens could take a chance on bringing back the homegrown runner.

However, with the injury concerns he has and uncertainty of Mitchell’s injury the Ravens may look for a healthier option.