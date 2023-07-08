Ravens Can Swap Patrick Queen for No. 2 Overall Pick

Patrick Queen is entering a contract year, but the Baltimore Ravens covered themselves against losing the middle linebacker next year. General manager Eric DeCosta could let Queen walk earlier if it meant the Ravens get a former second-overall draft pick who would instantly upgrade the pass rush.

Chase Young has something in common with Queen, namely also not getting his fifth-year option picked up. The decision has prompted speculation the Washington Commanders’ defensive end could be on the move, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes a trade involving the Ravens makes sense.

Queen and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft would be enough to acquire Young, according to Ballentine. The latter believes Young would be an edge-rusher with a “high ceiling” alongside David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh, while “the Commanders would get a steady presence at linebacker.”

Trade Scenario a Win-Win

Giving up Queen to land the second player drafted in 2020 represents a win-win scenario for both the Ravens and Commanders. Especially after DeCosta selected Trenton Simpson in the third round this year.

The former Clemson standout is Queen’s heir apparent next to Pro Bowler Roquan Smith. Simpson has the edge over Queen in any battle for the starting job thanks to the rookie’s coverage skills.

That’s not to say Queen, who was the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2020, is a slouch when it comes to tracking receivers in space. He proved his skills with this interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

A gifted, young linebacker with 23-year-old Queen’s range would be welcome in Washington, where the Commanders lack sideline-to-sideline playmakers at the position. Instead, they rely on third-year pro Jamin Davis and veteran thumper Cody Barton.

The Commanders need linebacker help, but it’s a different story up front, where Young may be surplus to requirements amid a stacked rotation. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne form arguably the toughest one-two punch at defensive tackle in the league, while Young’s fellow end Montez Sweat is a capable pass-rusher who’s also set for free agency a year from now.

It’s obvious how the Commanders would profit from this trade, but the reward may be even greater for the Ravens.

Ravens’ Pass Rush Needs Oomph

Big things are expected from Ojabo and Oweh this season, but recent history isn’t exactly on their side. Not after Ojabo missed all but two games in his debut campaign thanks to a torn Achilles suffered at Michigan’s pro day.

Oweh’s problems have been more focused on delivering consistent production. He’s logged a mere eight sacks since being drafted 31st overall two years ago.

Middling sack numbers mean the Ravens are taking a risk letting last season’s sack leader Justin Houston remain on the free-agent market. Those paltry statistics also mean there’s room for a rush end with Young’s raw but yet unfulfilled skills.

The 24-year-old flashed signs of dominance as a rookie, but his numbers have declined since. Young went from generating 24 pressures in 2020 to 13 a year later and just one last season, per Pro Football Reference. He’s also missed 19 games dealing with a torn ACL.

Young’s absence last season inspired the other members of the Commanders’ defensive line to up their collective game, according to Josh Taylor of Bleacher Report.

Washington’s Defensive Line has lived up to their potential this year, even without Chase Young.

•1st in the NFL in Pressure Rate w/o Blitzing at 37.4%.

•3rd in the NFL in Sacks with 19.

BRICK BY BRICK. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BeejmOyplW — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) October 15, 2022

The Commanders may not need Young, but the Ravens could provide the perfect environment to unlock his natural playmaking talents. He fits as the kind of hybrid edge-rusher the Ravens have made a feature of their multiple-front defenses since the days of Peter Boulware, Terrell Suggs and Matthew Judon.

Acquiring Young to energize the pass rush while Simpson learns alongside Smith would soon soften the blow of trading Queen.