Ravens’ Pro Bowler Will Play a ‘Whole Lot Less’ in New Offense

Todd Monken replacing Greg Roman as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens is great news for Lamar Jackson and wide receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. Yet, Monken’s system could spell disaster for a four-time Pro Bowler expected to “be on the field a whole lot less than last year.”

Patrick Ricard “played nearly 65 percent of the offensive snaps” under Roman in 2022, but Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic expects the fullback’s playing time to be reduced, even though the 29-year-old still has value in multiple areas.

Ricard “can do a lot of things, from lead blocking to lining up as a tight end to catching balls out of the backfield to helping out as an extra blocker up front to playing special teams.”

Zrebiec also sees potential for No. 42 to fill in at a role missing from the new-look offense: “I don’t currently see a blocking tight end on this roster, so you can’t dismiss his ability to contribute in that area.”

Monken’s arrival, along with signing Beckham, is supposed to help the Ravens transition from a power-based, run-heavy scheme to a more wide-open, pass-first attack. It’s a significant change and one that won’t happen overnight, so Ricard should still have a part to play whenever the Ravens fall back on what they do best.

4-Time Pro Bowler Still Has a Role

Monken is smart enough to know his offense needs more than one way to beat defenses. Being flexible means not abandoning the ground game that helped make Ricard a star.

Fortunately, Monken has already acknowledged Ricard’s value in this area. The OC told reporters in June how Ricard “brings a certain element to our team – a toughness element – the ability to run the football, and he’s embraced that role.”

Ricard’s value is in helping the Ravens create rushing lanes. He does it by bringing all of his 6-foot-3 and 311-pound frame to bear as a lead-blocker.

This crushing hit on middle linebacker Deion Jones (54) against the Cleveland Browns last season, highlighted by Pro Football Journal, was classic Ricard.

The block helped free running back J.K. Dobbins for a decent gain, and Monken can’t ignore how effective the Ravens are rushing between the tackles. His offense for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs in 2022 ran the ball 535 times, compared with 492 passing attempts, so there will still be work for runners and their blockers in Baltimore.

Monken still needs Ricard, but it won’t look good if the fullback is featured as much as he was under Roman.

New-Look Offense Can’t Revert to Type

The Ravens didn’t give Beckham $15 million this season for nothing. Nor did they select Zay Flowers 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL draft as an empty gesture.

OBJ and Flowers were acquired to transform a pedestrian passing attack. They are expected to let Jackson take his game to the next level, something that will only happen if Monken redesigns Roman’s playbook with more expansive aerial concepts.

If Ricard is still spending most of his time knocking open holes for Dobbins and Gus Edwards, it will be a sign the Ravens remain a run-first offense. It would be better if Monken enlists Ricard to protect the pass pocket more often, in the way Zrebiec envisages.

The former defensive tackle spent just over half his time at tight end during a Pro Bowl season in 2021, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, experience Monken will find invaluable.

Patrick Ricard, the Ravens' Pro Bowl fullback, lined up at tight end on 50.6% of his snaps (301 of 594) last season. It makes sense that he would look to get paid more as a tight end in free agency. https://t.co/1haV26IT9T — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 14, 2022

Monken is getting to work with more talented receivers than Roman ever had at his disposal, so it would make sense for the new play-caller to put as many of his gifted pass-catchers on the field as possible. Spreading out defenses with Beckham, Flowers and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews would give Jackson better options, but also leave his offensive line needing more help to match up against pressure looks.

Ricard could provide that help as an in-line tight end while fellow Pro Bowler Andrews or dynamic second-year pro Isaiah Likely flexed into the slot. It’s just one of the many ways Monken can keep perhaps the most versatile player on the Ravens’ roster involved.