Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Super Bowl Champion Defender: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have a good nucleus of players on defense, which has been true for a while. The team also likes to do whatever they can to keep those players in the mix, and they are set to do that once again with another key defender.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are set to bring back linebacker Pernell McPhee on a new contract. McPhee has been a key part of the team’s defense for years, and is the type of glue guy the Ravens can use to continually supplement their roster and defense. Now, he’s reportedly coming back.

LB Pernell McPhee, who played for Baltimore from 2011-2014 and then again the past two seasons, has reached agreement to resign with Baltimore, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

McPhee isn’t the type of signing that will get tons of love, but he knows the Ravens system and fits very well within it. To that end, deciding to bring him back is a solid move for the team. Signings like this are why the Ravens have been successful through the years given their ability to identify talent and keep it.

Pernell McPhee Stats

A veteran of nine seasons in the league, McPhee came into the NFL out of Mississippi State and was a pick of the Ravens. He helped the team to a Super Bowl, but left for paydays in free agency. McPhee has been a solid contributor for defenses in the league regardless, putting up 246 tackles, 37 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 16 passes defended in his career. Last season, McPhee had a solid 3 sacks for the Ravens to go with 34 total tackles.

At this point, McPhee is depth for the team on defense, but he’s the kind of depth that teams love and need which makes him an important signing to remember in Baltimore.

Ravens Offseason Update

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as folks have hinted before the offseason. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker or pass rusher could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

The team managed to have one of the best NFL Drafts in the league last season, so that lends to the notion they might be able to get things done in April while also making a few well-placed buys within free agency. It might not be that much of a stretch to say the team doesn’t have many needs to fix this offseason, even as wideout looks like a major one.

Bringing back McPhee gives the team yet another depth linebacker to help boost their defense for the 2021 season.

