Renown National Pundit Calls Zay Flowers ‘Most Impressive Rookie’

Peter King is one of the most seasoned NFL reporters and columnists in the industry whose observations, takes, and insights are widely well-respected. He doesn’t heap praise on players regardless of experience lightly so when he does, it grabs headlines.

He attended five other teams’ training camps prior to making a stop in Charm City to sit on the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice this week. During his travels thus far, he admitted that he has yet to see a first-year player that impressed him more than the Ravens’ first-round rookie wide receiver who they spent the No. 22 overall pick on this past spring.

“The most impressive rookie I have seen in six camps is Zay Flowers,” King said Wednesday, August 3, 2023. “He lines up across from a corner and unless they literally interfere with him or hold him, he has tremendous separation on almost every cut. His quickness, his speed out of cuts is going to be a thing to watch in the NFL this year.”

"The most impressive rookie I have seen in six camps is Zay Flowers. Why? He lines up across from a corner, and unless they literally interfere with him or hold him, he…"

King isn’t the first to praise Flowers for his impressive displays of athleticism, change of direction, and route running ability, he’s just the latest person to jump on the hype stream that appears to be moving full steam ahead even though he has yet to see snap in a live NFL game.

The rookie wideout already earned the nickname ‘Joystick’ from his MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first week of training camp and once the preseason gets underway next week, he could very well be this year’s Isaiah Likely.

As a rookie last year, the 2022 fourth-round tight end out of Coastal Carolina was one of the brightest stars in the month of August not just in Baltimore but the entire league. He carried over impressive performances in training camp and had dominant outings against opposing teams during the Ravens’ first two exhibition games. Likely played so well that he earned the right to sit out the third and final week of the preseason.

Isaiah Likely has been putting on a show tonight



It remains to be seen if Flowers will follow in his footsteps exactly during the preseason but he’s undoubtedly going to be a major factor come September and beyond when the regular season gets underway.

Flowers Dazzles in Training Camp With ‘Dominant’ Performance: Report

While Tuesday, August 1, marked the Ravens’ sixth training camp practice, it was the first day in which offensive and defensive players took part in one-on-one drills. The reps between wide receivers and cornerbacks are usually the most highly anticipated, watched, and scrutinized.

Not only did the receivers as a whole not disappoint but Flowers in particular was the star of the show during that period of practice. According to reports from multiple beat writers, the rookie wideout dominated the Ravens cornerbacks that lined up across from him per a detailed description from Baltimore Beatdown’s Kyle Barber.

“His first rep was a diving grab up against cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on a streak route. His next lineup was against defensive back Daryl Worley, who was shaken on the out route and a step behind “Joystick.” The final rep was arguably the best of any receiver on the day as Flowers’ shiftiness and speed had undrafted rookie cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. stumble to the turf as Flowers was alone in the open field,” Barber wrote.

Flowers’ impressive day didn’t stop there either in his first practice back after missing two consecutive days with a minor illness. During 7-on-7 team drills, he made an incredible leaping touchdown catch in the back right corner of the end zone between starting safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams that was caught on camera and posted on social media.

Offensive players are usually heavily favored and set up to succeed in 1-on-1 drills because they know which direction they’re going and the defender does not nor does he have help over top from a safety.

The fact that Flowers has shown that can carry that dominance over into situations where the playing field further validates King’s claims of how the dynamic rookie is indeed worthy of the widespread praise he’s been and is likely to continue receiving.

Veteran Receiver Continues to Look Impressive

While Flowers was the main attraction during Tuesday’s practice, former first-rounder and eight-year veteran wideout Nelson Agholor also had a nice day on Monday as he continued his consistently high level of play during practice that dates back to the offseason program.

The 30-year-old was the first outside free agent that the Ravens signed in free agency but has since been overshadowed in the national media by higher-profiled additions such as Flowers and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr.

However, when it comes to work on the field, there hasn’t been a more consistently present and impressive pass catcher on the team than Agholor per reports from beat writers since the spring.

That trend continued on Monday when he also made a highlight reel play in the red zone for a touchdown from Jackson where he went up for and came down with a contested catches with defensive backs Brandon Stephens tight in coverage.

Agholor was asked by Barber during a post-practice press conference if he believes that he could carve out a role for himself as a red zone target for an offense that struggled mightily to capitalize in that area of the field last season.

“My job and my focus is if my number’s called and I get an opportunity to take advantage of them,” Agholor said. “And that’s important. That’s all I can say. It’s important to take advantage of the opportunities cause the quarterback gives you opportunities, he trusts you and you want to keep his trust.”

Head coach John Harbaugh commended him on his consistency in practice and is glad that the team was able to add a seasoned pass catcher with his physical and technical skill set to their remodeled depth chart at the position.

Head coach John Harbaugh on Nelson Agholor: pic.twitter.com/kAm0Cpdf7N — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 31, 2023

“He’s a pro. Nelson knows how to play,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a big rangy receiver like you saw there when he made that catch. He runs routes really well, he’s a hard worker, he knows what he’s doing, and I’m sure glad we have him.”