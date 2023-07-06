Prime Breakout Candidate Predicted to be Ravens 2023 Non-QB MVP

Expectations for Baltimore Ravens‘ second-year safety Kyle Hamilton are extremely high coming off a very strong second half to his rookie campaign. He finished as the highest-graded safety by Pro Football Focus since 2014 and NFL.com’s Eric Edholm wrote in a recent column that he is not only in store for a breakout season but will be the team’s most valuable player excluding the quarterback position for the 2023 season.

“The belief is that he’ll be able to showcase more of his playmaking ability in a more complete safety role this coming season — and don’t forget, he’s still only 22 years old,” he wrote. “I might be a year or two ahead of myself here, but I think the 2022 first-round pick is capable of a five-sack, five-interception type of season.”

Hamilton played and thrived so exceptionally well in a rotational hybrid role that the team feels confident enough in his ability to become the full-time starter at strong safety. To make room in the starting lineup and create cap space, they traded stalwart veteran Chuck Clark, who had only missed one game in the last three and a half seasons since becoming a starter himself, to the New York Jets back in March.

The Ravens play in arguably the toughest division in the entire league where all four teams are legitimate playoff contenders. They will need their top pick from a year ago to not only build off the strong finish to his rookie year but take his game to the next level to give them an edge in their pursuit of the division crown and a Super Bowl championship.

“Facing strong QB competition in the AFC North, along with a few tough late-season games, the Ravens are going to need Pro Bowl-level play from Hamilton, and it says here they’ll get that this season,” Edholm wrote.

All-Pro Linebacker Was Almost the First Choice

Prior to landing on Hamilton as the pick for the Ravens’ 2023 non-quarterback MVP, Edholm contemplated naming another standout defender on what is expected to be one of the best defenses in the league this year.

“I thought long and hard about Roquan Smith, who, admittedly, is probably the odds-on favorite for this category,” he wrote. “However, I’m just fascinated by Hamilton, who was a bit miscast in a heavy nickel role last season but battled admirably and made tangible strides.”

It didn’t take long for the former first-rounder to establish himself as the field general of the unit after he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears at last year’s midseason deadline. By the end of the season, he had shown enough and made such a seismic impact on the starting defense that they made him the highest-paid off-ball in league history on a five-year extension.

With Clark gone, he was the most logical choice to take over green-dot responsibilities which means he is the one that is now responsible for relaying the signals and calls from defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the rest of the players in front of, alongside, and behind him.

Smith appeared and started in nine games for the Ravens in 2022 and recorded 86 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hit, three pass deflections, and one interception per Pro Football Reference.

ROQUAN SMITH INTERCEPTION!!!! Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/7x8dkvb4ER — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

With a whole offseason to better familiarize himself with his teammates and digest the playbook through a firehose, the sixth-year veteran could be primed for the best season to date as well and could be the catalyst for the team to succeed on his side of the ball.

Hamilton Named to Top Youngsters List

Last week, Edholm’s NFL.com colleague and fellow analyst, Nick Shook, had the 22-year-old Hamilton included on his 2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team after being thoroughly impressed with his overall performance as a rookie.

“Hamilton didn’t really play a true safety spot for much of 2022, instead finding a role as a jack of all trades for Baltimore,” he wrote. “Still, he earned PFF’s top defensive grade among safeties, and now he’s stepping into an expanded role.”

OUR BALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/o5GcBNWdOg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2023

According to Pro Football Reference, Hamilton recorded 62 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, five quarterback hits, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble in 16 games that included four starts. With his snap count slated to increase in his second season, Shook believes that his impact will follow suit.

“The physical traits that made him a tantalizing prospect coming out of Notre Dame have translated, and it will be interesting to see just how quickly he takes another step in Year 2,” he wrote.