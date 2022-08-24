Ravens Announce Expected Absence For Rookie ‘Stud’

Baltimore Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones is expected to miss three to five weeks after suffering a hyperextended knee against the Arizona Cardinals on August 21, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

“It’s going to be one of those three-, four-, five-week deals, somewhere in that range,” said Harbaugh on August 23.

Harbaugh told media immediately after the Cardinals game that Jones would miss the rest of the preseason, but not “an extended period of time,” as the injury was not considered serious.

However, Jones’ updated return timeline puts the third-round pick’s status for the Ravens’ September 11 regular season opener in doubt. He would have to return to practice in under three weeks and show enough progress in his recovery to take the field against the New York Jets.

That’s a tall order for a knee injury to a 334-pound defensive lineman, especially one who relies so much on his explosiveness.

Ravens Can Withstand Jones’ Absence

After the Ravens’ injury struggles in 2021, it’s unlikely they would rush Jones back to the field with plenty of defensive line depth already on the roster. Baltimore retained Calais Campbell and reunited with Michael Pierce and Brent Urban during the offseason, and the team is expecting 2020 draft picks Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington to step into bigger roles this year as well.

Of those five, only Urban is not a lock for a roster spot due to the lack of guaranteed money in his contract. He’s looked good in training camp, though, and could be a solid veteran presence on Baltimore’s defense and field goal block team.

That would indicate that undrafted defensive linemen Aaron Crawford and Rayshad Nichols are on the outside looking in despite promising preseasons of their own. Crawford has looked strong after spending 2021 on injured reserve with four quarterback pressures and an 83.9 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Nichols has six pressures of his own and a 74.6 PFF grade, good for second-best among the team’s defensive linemen in the preseason.

Jones’ absence could complicate Baltimore’s roster decisions if it extends deeper into the regular season. Crawford and Nichols both have to pass through waivers if relase, unlike Urban, who does not due to his veteran status. Jones has to stay on the 53-man roster initially, so the Ravens could cut Urban and keep either Crawford or Nichols.

Baltimore could then place Jones on injured reserve after final roster cut-downs on August 30, freeing up a spot for Urban. They’ve done this kind of ‘handshake’ deal with multiple veterans over the past few seasons, including Pernell McPhee and Anthony Levine.

Such a move would keep Jones sidelined for at least six weeks, something the Ravens may prefer to ensure he fully recovers.

Jones Flashed in Early Appearances

Jones’ injury is a disappointing update for the 76th overall pick after an exciting start to his NFL career. Jones consistently showed promise in training camp and translated it to his first two preseason appearances with a series of highlight plays, including a sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis, a fellow third-round selection.

Travis Jones, who has been impressive during practice, records a sack. pic.twitter.com/V4NfMriBRl — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) August 12, 2022

With two quarterback pressures in each game and a 75.4 preseason pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus, Jones is already demonstrating his ability to be the pocket-pushing presence Baltimore drafted him to be.

Calais Campbell called Jones a “stud” on August 15, adding, “He has all the tools to be a special player in this league.”

Campbell made note of Jones’ “power and raw strength,” which the rookie lineman showed off by sending ex-Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley flying across half of the endzone.

Still can’t get over how much pure power and strength Travis Jones shows here Just annihilates Trace McSorley pic.twitter.com/tlXMlSQasa — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 22, 2022

“He’s really been very dominant against starter-level players, too,” said Campbell, even mentioning comparisons he’s heard to Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“I feel like he can help us win this year, and he’s going to be a great player for a long time to come,” Campbell added.