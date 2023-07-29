Ravens Cut Lamar Jackson’s Cousin For ‘Failure to Disclose’ Injury

Thankfully, the Baltimore Ravens and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson were able to agree to a long-term extension back in late April because had they not, the release of his cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, might have made future negotiations a little awkward.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec per the league transaction wire, the fifth-year veteran had his contract terminated for “failure to disclose physical condition.” Mullen had been placed on the non-football injury list with a toe injury that he has been working his way back from.

The Ravens released CB Trayvon Mullen for "failure to disclose physical condition," per the transaction wire. Mullen had been on the non-football injury list. He's dealing with a toe injury. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 28, 2023

Originally selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Mullen was competing for both a roster spot and a role as a primary backup behind three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey and projected starter Rock Ya-Sin.

He was one of the more experienced players on the Ravens’ young depth chart at the position with 31 starts in 46 career games since entering the league, none of which came in 2022 during his nine-game appearances in his time between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys per Pro Football Reference.

The team still has plenty of talent remaining that will battle it out for jobs and roles including 2022 fourth-rounders Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams, 2023 fifth-round rookie Kyu Blu Kelly, recently signed veteran Arthur Maulet, and returning veterans Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley.

Melvin Gordan Contract Details Revealed

The Ravens signed the two-time Pro Bowl veteran running back and former first-round pick to a one-year deal just days before training camp got underway. On Friday, July 28, 2023, salary cap expert, Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report broke down the details of his contract now that they’ve been revealed.

Gordon’s 1yr deal includes no bonus, but has a fully gtd base salary of $1.165M. That is also his 2023 Cap #. The balance of the $3.1M is $1.935M in NLTBE incentives (still unknown) that do not count against the 2023 Cap. If earned, those will count as a debit on the 2024 Cap. https://t.co/8GoJUxBYyN — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) July 28, 2023

The deal was believed to be incentive-laden upon his initial signing and per McFarland’s breakdown, Gordon doesn’t include a bonus but it does have a fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.165 million which is also his 2023 cap charge.

“The balance of the $3.1M is $1.935M in NLTBE incentives (still unknown) that do not count against the 2023 Cap,” he wrote. “If earned, those will count as a debit on the 2024 Cap.”

Gordon has looked good thus far in camp according to head coach John Harbaugh and he would provide a solid injury insurance policy as well as the quality depth behind projected starter J.K. Dobbins who opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List but has been periodically spotted at practice.

Ravens newest RB Melvin Gordon is out on the practice field: pic.twitter.com/k0MrNkSA6t — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) July 27, 2023

“Melvin is a pro. I had a chance to get to know him up close,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve known him as a defense; now we get to see him as a teammate. He’s very excited to be here; he’s very excited to make a statement about where he’s at in his career, for sure. I thought he looked really good out there today. Physically, he ran the conditioning test really well, [and] he’s in great shape. I’m really happy we have him.”

Zay Flowers Missing Practice With Illness, Not Injury

The Ravens’ first-round rookie wider receiver was the talk of the town and the entire fan base in the first few days of training camp after receiving rave reviews, high praise, and even a new nickname for his performance veteran mentality.

Unfortunately, he has not been on the practice field for the past two days but before fans go anointing him the next Breshad Perriman or Rashod Bateman, the reason he has been held out is because of illness not injury according to a report from Zrebiec.

Sounds like this was more an illness situation with Flowers than an injury. https://t.co/LrWf2IsuNi — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 28, 2023

Flowers was spotted on the sideline during the early portion of the team’s open practice at M&T Bank Stadium wearing a facemask covering the lower half of his face. This is an encouraging sign as it suggests his absence from training camp will be short-lived.

Zay Flowers appears to be on the field not in uniform and sporting a face mask.

Was reportedly dealing with an illness which caused him to miss yesterday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/rkICof7758 — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) July 29, 2023

The former Boston College standout who was recently and aptly nicknamed ‘Joystick’ by his former MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson is in line for a significant role in the Ravens’ new-look offense under new play-caller Todd Monken and is excited to contribute in whatever way that helps the team win.

"We're all playmakers. He uses us to the best of our ability." @ZayFlowers on Todd Monken: pic.twitter.com/iQ1ZR9guDQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 27, 2023

“He uses everybody’s ability to the best,” Flowers said about Monken on July 27, 2023. “He puts everybody in places where they are able to make plays. So, you let them play outside. I played outside in college 75% of the time, and [I] said, ‘You can let me play outside or inside.’

Flowers could also contribute on special teams in the return game where his electric playmaking ability in space could make him a weapon. He has been working and improving in that facet of the game since rookie minicamp and special teams coordinator Chris Horton has liked what he’s seen and thinks he has a lot of potential.

“Zay has done a good job,” Horton said on July 28, 2023. “He’s got natural ball skills, he’s got natural ability to run after the catch and it’s like anything else if a guy can help us at anywhere and any position on the field, we’re going to give those guys an opportunity. I look forward to seeing what he can do.”